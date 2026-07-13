Treasurer Michael Frerichs Announces Nearly $200,000 in Grants for Small Nonprofits in Illinois

Funds Will Support Housing and Food Programs in Aurora, Elgin, Aledo, Galesburg, Danville, Herrin, Peru, Pittsfield, and Chicago

Treasurer Frerichs visits Care for Friends in Chicago.

Key Points:

Grant money for small nonprofits that provide housing and food

Funding comes from fees that larger nonprofits pay to file annual reports

Application period for next round of grants will be July 1-September 30

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today announced $195,000 in Charitable Trust grants to 10 nonprofit organizations across the state that provide food and housing to people in need.

“Through these grants, we are lending a hand to people who are struggling to meet basic needs like food and shelter,” Treasurer Frerichs said at a news conference in Chicago. “We recognize that people are faced with higher housing costs and grocery prices while the federal government is abandoning its responsibilities. We are proud to team up with these nonprofit organizations that strengthen their communities by diligently working to improve the lives of Illinoisans in need.”

Where Is the Money Going?

An independent panel chose 10 grant recipients from 75 applicants.

Aledo: Mercer County Better Together – $20,000

Mercer County Better Together – $20,000 Aurora: Rebuilding Together Aurora – $20,000

Rebuilding Together Aurora – $20,000 Chicago: A Little Bit of Heaven – $20,000

A Little Bit of Heaven – $20,000 Chicago: Care for Friends – $20,000

Care for Friends – $20,000 Danville: United Way of Danville Area Inc. – $20,000

United Way of Danville Area Inc. – $20,000 Elgin: PADS of Elgin – $20,000

PADS of Elgin – $20,000 Galesburg: VNA Community Services – $20,000

VNA Community Services – $20,000 Herrin: Herrin House of Hope – $20,000

Herrin House of Hope – $20,000 Peru: Habitat for Humanity of Lasalle-Bureau-Putnam Counties – $20,000

Habitat for Humanity of Lasalle-Bureau-Putnam Counties – $20,000 Pittsfield: Two Rivers Resource Conservation & Development Area – $15,000

What Are the Nonprofits Saying?

Grant recipients say the money will help them carry out their missions to assist people in need.

“At Care for Friends, we tackle Chicago’s food, housing and healthcare crises through an all-inclusive, no-questions-asked approach to providing easy access to critical resources,” said Eden Juron Pearlman, interim executive director of the organization. “In just one visit to Care for Friends, our guests can receive a nutritious meal, access to housing assistance, primary healthcare, clothing, toiletries, and groceries in a warm (or cool) and safe environment. At our new community hub, guests can even shower. Whether they need everything we offer or just a supplement, we are here for our guests to help them achieve and sustain a better life.”

“The need we see grows exponentially every year, and we simply cannot meet it alone,” said Michael John Bennett, executive director of the Galesburg-based VNA Community Services, which serves people throughout Knox County. “Support like this gives us the ability to make sure no senior in Knox County has to go to bed hungry or worry about where their next meal will come from. Grants like this are more than financial support — they are an investment in dignity. As the demand for services continues to rise, this funding helps ensure that every senior in Knox County has the peace of mind of knowing they won’t have to face hunger alone.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Charitable Trust grant, the Two Rivers RC&D /Access Illinois Outdoors program will be able to turn a valuable local resource into meaningful nourishment for families in need,” said Brenda Middendorf, executive director of the organization. “By funding the processing of 120 deer, this grant will provide approximately 6,000 pounds of meat — equivalent to 24,000 meals — for local food pantries. We are grateful for this investment in our communities and for the opportunity to help ensure more neighbors have access to nutritious, locally sourced food.”

What Are Charitable Trust Grants?

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small nonprofits that have annual budgets of $1 million or less and at least one full-time employee. Money in the fund comes from fees that not-for-profit corporations pay when filing annual reports with the Illinois Secretary of State — and not from personal or property tax dollars.

Charitable Trust grants help nonprofits fulfill their missions to serve people in need by providing housing, food, and workforce and economic development assistance. For the fall 2025 grant cycle, funds were awarded to nonprofits in two categories: organizations that provide housing services and food programs.

An independent 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund, selects the grant recipients. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization. Grant applicants located in an area where pervasive poverty, unemployment and economic distress exist will be given special attention. Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.

What Has the Impact Been?

Since being established in 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund program has awarded 261 grants — totaling more than $5.2 million — to 209 nonprofit organizations. The program has impacted hundreds of thousands of people’s lives for the better.

When Can Small Nonprofits Apply for a Grant?

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund’s next grant application period will run from July 1 to September 30 and will award grants to nonprofit charitable programs in two categories: food and housing. For more information, visit ilcharitabletrust.com or contact the Treasurer’s Office at (217) 836-4590.

In addition, Treasurer Frerichs recently unveiled the new Charitable Trust Hunger Relief Grant program to help volunteer groups battling hunger and food insecurity in the wake of federal government cuts to critical food programs.

The Hunger Relief Grant program, which will provide grants of up to $5,000, is open to smaller, volunteer-driven organizations that do not have a full-time employee. Eligible food pantries, soup kitchens, and similar nonprofit organizations may apply for a Hunger Relief Grant through July 31. Learn more and apply online here.

Media Contacts

Eric Krol 312.814.1252

Adriana Colindres 217.558.1920

About the Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR’iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions with money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the missing money ICash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2.6 billion since Frerichs was elected.

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