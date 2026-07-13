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Six Disaster Service Centers to Open for Survivors of the May 6-7 Severe Storms

Pearl, MS—The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will open six Disaster Service Centers at noon on Tuesday, July 14th, to serve residents who suffered damage during the May 6-7 severe storms and tornadoes (DR-4922-MS). 

At these centers, homeowners and renters will be able to meet face-to-face with recovery specialists.

  • FEMA application specialists can answer questions about application status. They can also help with new applications.
  • MEMA representatives can answer questions about unmet needs and potential state and local resources. They may make referrals to nonprofit organizations.
  • Disaster loan specialists from the Small Business Administration can explain how loans can help both homeowners and businesses. They can also provide details about loan terms.

The Disaster Recovery Centers will open at noon on Tuesday, July 14th, at the following locations:

Franklin County

Franklin Co. Courthouse

36 Main Street

Meadville, MS 39653

Lamar County

Lamar County Community Center

105 Central Industrial Row

Purvis, MS 39475

Lawrence County

Lawrence County EOC

1441 FE Sellers Hwy

Monticello, MS 39654

Lincoln County

Bogue Chitto Fire Department

357 Bogue Chitto Road SE

Bogue Chitto, MS 39629

Lincoln County

East Lincoln Fire Department

3357 East Lincoln Road SE

Brookhaven, MS 39601

Wilkinson County

Wilkinson Co. EMA Office

1495 U.S. Hwy 61 South

Woodville, MS 39669

*Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 8 am to 6 pm, Saturday 8 am to 2 pm, Sunday- Closed

It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply. Individuals can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, provide FEMA with the number for that service. 

Federal funding is available to affected individuals in Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster's effects.

 

 

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Six Disaster Service Centers to Open for Survivors of the May 6-7 Severe Storms

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