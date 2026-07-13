Six Disaster Service Centers to Open for Survivors of the May 6-7 Severe Storms
Pearl, MS—The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will open six Disaster Service Centers at noon on Tuesday, July 14th, to serve residents who suffered damage during the May 6-7 severe storms and tornadoes (DR-4922-MS).
At these centers, homeowners and renters will be able to meet face-to-face with recovery specialists.
- FEMA application specialists can answer questions about application status. They can also help with new applications.
- MEMA representatives can answer questions about unmet needs and potential state and local resources. They may make referrals to nonprofit organizations.
- Disaster loan specialists from the Small Business Administration can explain how loans can help both homeowners and businesses. They can also provide details about loan terms.
The Disaster Recovery Centers will open at noon on Tuesday, July 14th, at the following locations:
|
Franklin County
Franklin Co. Courthouse
36 Main Street
Meadville, MS 39653
|
Lamar County
Lamar County Community Center
105 Central Industrial Row
Purvis, MS 39475
|
Lawrence County
Lawrence County EOC
1441 FE Sellers Hwy
Monticello, MS 39654
|
Lincoln County
Bogue Chitto Fire Department
357 Bogue Chitto Road SE
Bogue Chitto, MS 39629
|
Lincoln County
East Lincoln Fire Department
3357 East Lincoln Road SE
Brookhaven, MS 39601
|
Wilkinson County
Wilkinson Co. EMA Office
1495 U.S. Hwy 61 South
Woodville, MS 39669
*Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 8 am to 6 pm, Saturday 8 am to 2 pm, Sunday- Closed
It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply. Individuals can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, provide FEMA with the number for that service.
Federal funding is available to affected individuals in Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster's effects.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.