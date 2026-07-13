Six Disaster Service Centers to Open for Survivors of the May 6-7 Severe Storms

Pearl, MS—The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will open six Disaster Service Centers at noon on Tuesday, July 14th, to serve residents who suffered damage during the May 6-7 severe storms and tornadoes (DR-4922-MS).

At these centers, homeowners and renters will be able to meet face-to-face with recovery specialists.

FEMA application specialists can answer questions about application status. They can also help with new applications.

MEMA representatives can answer questions about unmet needs and potential state and local resources. They may make referrals to nonprofit organizations.

Disaster loan specialists from the Small Business Administration can explain how loans can help both homeowners and businesses. They can also provide details about loan terms.

The Disaster Recovery Centers will open at noon on Tuesday, July 14th, at the following locations:

Franklin County Franklin Co. Courthouse 36 Main Street Meadville, MS 39653 Lamar County Lamar County Community Center 105 Central Industrial Row Purvis, MS 39475 Lawrence County Lawrence County EOC 1441 FE Sellers Hwy Monticello, MS 39654 Lincoln County Bogue Chitto Fire Department 357 Bogue Chitto Road SE Bogue Chitto, MS 39629 Lincoln County East Lincoln Fire Department 3357 East Lincoln Road SE Brookhaven, MS 39601 Wilkinson County Wilkinson Co. EMA Office 1495 U.S. Hwy 61 South Woodville, MS 39669

*Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 8 am to 6 pm, Saturday 8 am to 2 pm, Sunday- Closed

It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply. Individuals can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, provide FEMA with the number for that service.

Federal funding is available to affected individuals in Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster's effects.