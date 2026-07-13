JD Skipworth Brings a Service-First Approach to Business Ownership with That 1 Painter Nashville

Local Franchise Owner Highlights How a Proven Brand Model Helps Entrepreneurs Build Trust, Lead Teams, and Serve Their Communities

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For JD Skipworth, owning a That 1 Painter franchise is about more than running a painting company. It is about building a service business rooted in trust, communication, and a better customer experience.

As the owner of That 1 Painter Nashville, Skipworth serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Nashville area with a focus on professionalism, reliability, and craftsmanship. His experience reflects one of the key advantages of franchise ownership: the ability to combine local leadership with the systems, training, and support of an established national brand.

In the home services industry, customers are not just looking for someone who can complete a project. They are looking for a company that shows up on time, communicates clearly, respects their property, and delivers on expectations. For Skipworth, that customer-first mindset is what makes That 1 Painter an attractive business ownership opportunity.

“Painting is personal because we’re working inside and around people’s homes,” said JD Skipworth, owner of That 1 Painter Nashville. “Customers want to feel comfortable with the people they hire. They want communication, accountability, and quality work. Owning a That 1 Painter franchise gives us the tools to deliver that experience consistently.”

Unlike independent business ownership, franchising provides entrepreneurs with a proven framework for operations, marketing, training, customer service, and growth. Rather than spending years building every process from the ground up, franchise owners can focus on leading their teams, developing relationships, and serving their local markets.

For Skipworth, that balance has been one of the most valuable parts of the franchise model.

“You still have to work hard and earn your reputation every day,” Skipworth said. “But having systems already in place allows you to focus your energy where it matters most — taking care of customers, building a strong team, and creating a business that can grow the right way.”

That 1 Painter Nashville offers a range of residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and other property improvement services. The company is part of a growing national franchise network built around local ownership, professional standards, and a customer experience designed to make painting projects easier and more enjoyable.

For many entrepreneurs, the appeal of franchise ownership lies in the ability to be in business for themselves without being entirely on their own. Owners benefit from brand recognition, operational playbooks, vendor resources, marketing support, and a network of other franchisees while still maintaining responsibility for the culture and performance of their individual location.

Skipworth believes that local ownership is especially important in a market like Nashville, where relationships, reputation, and word-of-mouth remain central to doing business.

“Nashville is a relationship-driven community,” Skipworth said. “People want to work with businesses they trust. For us, that means doing what we say we’re going to do, treating every home with respect, and making sure customers feel taken care of from the first call to the final walkthrough.”

Beyond the day-to-day work of painting homes and businesses, franchise ownership also gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to create jobs, develop team members, and become more involved in the communities they serve. Skipworth sees That 1 Painter Nashville as a local business with the backing of a national brand — a combination that allows him to pursue growth while staying connected to the people and neighborhoods around him.

“Owning a franchise gives you structure, but it also gives you the freedom to lead,” Skipworth said. “You get to build the kind of company you would want to hire yourself. That’s what motivates us every day.”

As more professionals explore business ownership, the franchise model continues to offer a pathway for individuals who want entrepreneurship, community impact, and long-term opportunity with a stronger foundation beneath them. For Skipworth, That 1 Painter has provided a platform to build a business centered on service, leadership, and trust.

Why Franchise Ownership Appeals to Service-Driven Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs interested in home services, franchise ownership offers several advantages, including established systems, brand support, training, marketing resources, operational guidance, and the ability to scale within a proven business model. It also allows local owners to focus on the human side of business — hiring the right people, building customer relationships, and creating a reputation for excellence in their market.

For Skipworth, the benefit is simple: the franchise model provides the structure to operate professionally while giving owners the opportunity to make the business their own.

About JD Skipworth

JD Skipworth is the owner of That 1 Painter Nashville, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Nashville and surrounding communities. Through his business, Skipworth is focused on delivering high-quality painting services, building strong customer relationships, and creating a service experience defined by communication, professionalism, and trust.

About That 1 Painter Nashville

That 1 Painter Nashville provides residential and commercial painting services throughout the Nashville area, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and related property improvement services. Locally owned and operated, the company combines professional craftsmanship with the systems and standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise brand with locally owned and operated locations across the United States. The company is known for its customer-first approach, professional painting services, and commitment to helping franchise owners build businesses rooted in quality, communication, and community service.

For more information about That 1 Painter Nashville, visit https://that1painter.com/nashville or call 629-230-2345.

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