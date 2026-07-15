Lazeez Shawarma Partners with Canadian Blind Cricket Association

Image of the CBCA team at a practice Image of the CBCA team at a practice ready to hit Image of the CBCA team at a practice pitching a ball

Lazeez Shawarma partners with the Canadian Blind Cricket Association to support inclusive sport and strengthen communities across the GTA.

MISSISAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario's fast-growing shawarma network extends its community-first values to championinclusive sport across the GTA. Lazeez Shawarma , one of Ontario's fastest-growing quick-service restaurant networks, today reaffirmed its commitment to the communities it servesthrough a new partnership with the Canadian Blind Cricket Association (CBCA), a GreaterToronto Area organization making cricket accessible to athletes who are blind or partiallysighted.With roughly 67 locations across Ontario, Lazeez Shawarma has grown by staying close to thepeople behind every restaurant — the families, teams, and local gathering places that give eachcommunity its character. For Lazeez, community isn't a campaign; it's the way the brand doesbusiness. Partnering with the CBCA is the latest expression of that belief: showing up for people,celebrating what they can do, and helping open the game to everyone."Everything we've built comes back to community — that's who we are as a brand," said Chief Executive Officer of Lazeez Shawarma. "When we saw the heart, the skill, andthe teamwork these athletes bring to the field, we knew we wanted to stand with them. Lazeezhas always been about more than food. It's about being there for the people and communities thatwelcome us in, and there's no better example of that than the Canadian Blind CricketAssociation."That community-first mindset runs through Lazeez's broader 2026 efforts across the GTA —meeting people where they gather, from local fields to civic celebrations, and investing in themoments that bring people together.Blind cricket is played under internationally recognized rules developed by World Blind Cricket,with adapted equipment and player classifications that keep the game fair, safe, and inclusive.Through its support, Lazeez Shawarma joins a growing community helping expand access to thesport across Canada.About Lazeez ShawarmaLazeez Shawarma is one of Ontario's fastest-growing quick-service restaurant networks, servingfresh, made-to-order shawarma and Middle Eastern favourites across our loved locations. Rootedin community, Lazeez is committed to quality food and to showing up for the people it serves.About the Canadian Blind Cricket AssociationThe Canadian Blind Cricket Association champions inclusion, confidence, and the joy of sportfor players who are blind or visually impaired, building a national community grounded inpassion, resilience, and teamwork.

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