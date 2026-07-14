Zelus Automation Platform and Woodforest National Bank Sign Agreement for SNAP Platform

Partnership brings Zelus’s SNAP automation platform to one of the nation’s largest community banks.

THE WOODLANDS , TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zelus Automation Platform and Woodforest National Banktoday announced an agreement for Zelus’s SNAP platform. The partnership will deliver next-generation automation capabilities across Woodforest’s retail banking operations, supporting the bank’s nearly 740 branches in 17 states nationwide.“At Woodforest, it’s always been about customers first, community always, and this venture with Zelus brings that commitment to life in new and powerful ways,” said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Community Bank Officer Woodforest National Bank. "Our upcoming move to Jack Henry's SilverLake System™ sets the stage for exactly this kind of decision. Zelus’ SNAP solution integrates seamlessly with SilverLake, so we're able to automate processes without adding complexity to our tech stack. It was a natural fit — one that lets us build on our core investment rather than work around it."The agreement reflects both organizations’ commitment to a long-term partnership built on shared goals of operational excellence and customer service. SNAP will be deployed across Woodforest’s retail banking network, which spans Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.“We are honored to partner with Woodforest National Bank, one of the nation’s most respected community banking institutions,” said Russell Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Zelus Automation Platform. “This agreement is a testament to the power of SNAP and our shared vision of transforming the way community banks operate and serve their customers.”The implementation of SNAP across Woodforest’s operations is expected to begin in the coming months.About Woodforest National BankWoodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Woodforest operates nearly 740 branches in 17 states and employs approximately 4,300 associates. As an employee-owned institution, Woodforest understands the importance of investing in its people and the communities it serves. Woodforest is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information, visit www.woodforest.com About Zelus Automation PlatformZelus Automation Platform is a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for the financial services industry. The company’s flagship SNAP platform enables banks and financial institutions to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience through advanced automation technology. For more information, visit www.zap-llc.com

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