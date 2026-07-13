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Bail Bond Board Regular Meeting – Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Cameron County, Texas
BAIL BOND BOARD
Ruby Ann Contreras
Bail Bond Administrator
1100 E. Monroe St. (Basement 49-A)
Brownsville, Texas 78520
Phone:  (956) 544-0890

REGULAR MEETING

The Cameron County Bail Bond Board will meet for a Regular Meeting on

Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Cameron County Courthouse on the 2nd Floor of the Oscar C. Dancy Building

1100 E. Monroe Brownsville, Texas

Questions regarding this agenda should be directed to the Cameron County Bail Bond Board Administrator at (956) 544-0890.

Cameron County Courthouse Accessibility Statement

This meeting site is accessible to disabled persons.  There are six (6) spaces reserved for the disabled on Monroe Street at the front entrance of the 1912 Cameron County Courthouse, Oscar C. Dancy Building.  The building is accessible through the front entrance handicapped ramps and elevators.

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Bail Bond Board Regular Meeting – Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

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