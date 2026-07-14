ETON ADVISORS WELCOMES MOLLY BAUMBERGER, CFP, AS SENIOR WEALTH MANAGER

Molly Baumberger, Senior Wealth Manager at Eton Advisors

Eton’s boutique approach and client-first philosophy match my own belief that wealth planning is ultimately about people. ” — Molly Baumberger

CHAPEL HILL , NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eton Advisors , a multi-family office based in Chapel Hill, NC, announces the appointment of Molly Baumberger, CFP, as Senior Wealth Manager and member of the leadership team. She is based in Miami, Florida. This appointment reflects Eton’s continued commitment to bringing exceptional, client-centered talent to its growing team of advisors dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth families.Molly brings nearly two decades of experience advising wealthy families on trust and estate planning, family governance, and fiduciary matters. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at a global bank and trust company, where she partnered with multi-generational families across a broad range of wealth management issues. Her experience includes investment coordination, cash flow planning, and sophisticated fiduciary structures. She has a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with attorneys, accountants, and other advisors.Commenting on the appointment, Teresa Eriksson, Founding Partner of Eton Advisors, remarked, “Molly embodies everything we look for in an Eton advisor—deep technical expertise, genuine care for the families she serves, and an unwavering commitment to building lasting relationships across generations. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team and know our clients will benefit enormously from her thoughtful, empathetic approach to wealth planning.”In her role as Senior Wealth Manager, Molly will work closely with individuals, multi-generational families, and business owners on trust structures, estate planning, investment strategy, and wealth succession. She brings significant experience with sophisticated fiduciary structures and the transitions that shape a family’s financial future.“Joining Eton Advisors is a natural next step,” said Molly Baumberger. “From the beginning, I was struck by the team’s commitment to their clients and the intentionality and caliber of their work. Eton’s boutique approach and client-first philosophy match my own belief that wealth planning is ultimately about people. I’m excited to be serving alongside this team and to work directly with families who deserve advisors who understand their situations fully.”Molly earned her Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Finance from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business and is a graduate of the ABA National Trust School. She holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation. She is a current member and former President and Treasurer of the Coral Gables-South Dade Estate Planning Council.About Eton Advisors:Eton is an award-winning*, independently managed wealth advisory boutique and multi-family office, based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, serving a select group of ultra-high-net-worth families and private foundations across North America. We have been committed to delivering tailored wealth management solutions with integrity and precision since our founding. Eton has provided comprehensive financial guidance and been an early adopter of the goals-based approach since our inception, ensuring our clients’ financial goals are met with diligence and expertise. With a focus on excellence and client-centricity, Eton Advisors continues to set new benchmarks in the family office and wealth management industry.*Eton Advisors won the MFO of the Year for firms with Assets at or under $2.5B at the 2026 Family Wealth Report Private Wealth Awards in New York City, NY.

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