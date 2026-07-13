That 1 Painter Phoenix Helps Student Entrepreneurs Bring Real-World Housing Project to Life Through Paint It Forward

Owners of That 1 Painter Phoenix, Stephanie & Tim Harding

Tim and Stephanie Harding Partner with Arcadia Christian Academy to Support Hands-On Learning Experience

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter Phoenix owners Tim and Stephanie Harding are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs through the company's annual Paint It Forward initiative, donating professional painting services to support a student-led housing project at Arcadia Christian Academy.

The project centered around a home renovation undertaken by students participating in the school's entrepreneurship program. Throughout the project, students took on many aspects of the home's transformation, gaining firsthand experience in project management, property improvement, teamwork, and business fundamentals. As the project neared completion, the students sought professional assistance with the exterior painting portion of the renovation.

That's where the Hardings and their team stepped in.

"When we heard what these students were accomplishing, we immediately wanted to be involved," said Tim Harding, co-owner of That 1 Painter Phoenix. "It's one thing to learn about business in a classroom, but it's another thing entirely to work on a real project with real challenges and real outcomes. We saw an opportunity to support their efforts while sharing some of our own expertise."

As part of the project, students completed interior improvements and prepared the property for exterior work by helping ready the yard and job site. That 1 Painter Phoenix then provided professional painting services to help bring the transformation across the finish line.

For Stephanie Harding, the project reflects the value of connecting education with practical experience.

"Programs like this give students a chance to develop confidence, problem-solving skills, and an understanding of what it takes to complete a project from start to finish," she said. "We were impressed by the effort and dedication these students demonstrated, and we were honored to help them achieve their vision."

The Paint It Forward initiative typically focuses on projects that create lasting community impact, and the Hardings saw this opportunity as an investment not only in a property but also in the students themselves.

By partnering with Arcadia Christian Academy, the That 1 Painter Phoenix team was able to contribute professional knowledge and craftsmanship while reinforcing the importance of mentorship, career exploration, and hands-on learning.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this experience was seeing students take ownership of the project," Tim Harding said. "They weren't just observing—they were actively involved. That's the kind of experience that stays with someone long after graduation."

The collaboration highlights a growing emphasis on experiential education, where students apply classroom concepts in real-world environments and gain valuable exposure to business operations, construction, project planning, and leadership.

For the That 1 Painter Phoenix team, the project demonstrates how local businesses can play a meaningful role in supporting educational opportunities and preparing young people for future success.

About Paint It Forward

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter's community impact initiative that empowers franchise owners to donate professional painting services to projects that create meaningful change within their communities. Through donated labor, materials, and expertise, franchise owners support families, nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and other causes that align with the company's commitment to service.

About That 1 Painter Phoenix

That 1 Painter Phoenix is locally owned and operated by Tim and Stephanie Harding and proudly serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Greater Phoenix area. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and commercial painting services while maintaining a commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and community involvement.

For more information about That 1 Painter Phoenix or the Paint It Forward initiative, visit that1painter.com/phoenix

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