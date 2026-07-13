That 1 Painter Scottsdale Revitalizes Peoria Playground Through Paint It Forward Initiative

Local Business Owner Greg Tomita Invests in Community Gathering Space for Arizona Families

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter Scottsdale owner Greg Tomita is bringing new life to a community playground in Peoria through the company's annual Paint It Forward initiative, donating professional painting services to help refresh a space enjoyed by local children and families.

The project will focus on restoring and enhancing key painted elements throughout the playground area, helping create a brighter, more inviting environment for residents while preserving a space that serves as an important gathering place within the community.

Unlike many Paint It Forward projects that focus on homes or nonprofit facilities, this year's initiative centers on a public-facing recreational space designed to bring people together.

"Playgrounds are where communities happen," said Greg Tomita, owner of That 1 Painter Scottsdale. "They're where kids make friends, families spend time together, and neighborhoods connect. When we learned about the opportunity to help revitalize this space, it felt like a great way to invest in something that benefits so many people."

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter's annual community service initiative, giving local franchise owners the opportunity to donate professional painting services to projects that create a positive impact. Across the country, franchise owners have used the program to support families, schools, nonprofits, community centers, and public spaces.

For Tomita, the Peoria playground project represents a chance to contribute to the quality of life in a growing Arizona community.

"People often think about painting in terms of homes and businesses, but well-maintained community spaces matter too," Tomita said. "A fresh, vibrant environment creates a better experience for everyone who uses it. We’re excited to help preserve a place where families can gather and create memories for years to come."

The That 1 Painter Scottsdale team will donate labor, materials, and project management to complete the refresh, applying the same professional standards and attention to detail used on residential and commercial projects throughout the Valley.

As communities across Arizona continue to grow, public spaces play an increasingly important role in fostering connection and encouraging outdoor activity. By investing in the appearance and upkeep of these shared environments, local businesses can help ensure they remain welcoming, safe, and enjoyable for future generations.

The playground revitalization project reflects That 1 Painter's broader commitment to supporting the communities it serves, not only through professional painting services but also through volunteerism and community engagement.

"One of the best parts of owning a local business is having opportunities to give back," Tomita said. "We hope this project helps create a space that children are excited to visit and families are proud to enjoy."

About Paint It Forward

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter's annual charitable initiative that provides complimentary painting services to individuals, families, nonprofit organizations, schools, and community spaces across the United States. Through donated labor, materials, and professional expertise, franchise owners create meaningful transformations that strengthen local communities.

About That 1 Painter Scottsdale

That 1 Painter Scottsdale is locally owned and operated by Greg Tomita and proudly serves Scottsdale, Peoria, and communities throughout the Greater Phoenix area. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and commercial painting services. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, That 1 Painter Scottsdale helps homeowners and businesses protect and enhance their properties.

For more information about That 1 Painter Scottsdale or the Paint It Forward initiative, visit https://that1painter.com/scottsdale or call 480-580-0633.

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