Dr. Weston Delivers Featured Remarks About Women's Health at Columbus Monthly & Columbus CEO's 'Inspiring Women 2026'

Photo By Tim Johnson/Columbus Monthly - Dr. Weston speaking to the 2026 Inspiring Women Honorees in Columbus, Ohio Dr. Marguerite Weston discussing functional medicine treatment plans with a patient in the Dublin, Ohio office.

Donaldson Plastic Surgery Serves as Gold Sponsor of Columbus Monthly/Columbus CEO's Inspiring Women 2026; Functional Medicine Director Delivers Featured Remarks

For those of you in this room who have been left with that, that's not okay. You shouldn't have to live in a world where you're waiting for the other shoe to fall.” — Marguerite Weston, MD, IFMCP

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marguerite Weston Shared Her Own Health Story With Central Ohio Leaders, Drawing on 20 Years in Conventional & Functional Medicine

Scientists. Teachers. C-level executives, entrepreneurs and a sitting U.S. House of Representatives congresswoman. All were guests of honor at The Ellis in Italian Village on June 23, when Columbus Monthly and Columbus CEO brought together 21 of Central Ohio's most influential women for the third annual "Inspiring Women" event.

Donaldson Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Solutions — a Columbus, Ohio-based practice with locations in Dublin and Lewis Center at Evans Farm — served as Gold Sponsor of the evening. And as part of the program, Donaldson's Functional Medicine Director, Dr. Marguerite Weston, delivered remarks to this room of esteemed community leaders ahead of the night's 21 honorees taking the stage.

Dr. Weston's address centered on what patients deserve from their care practitioners, and how functional medicine works to close the gap between conventional healthcare and lasting patient outcomes. She drew on her own experience as a patient, describing the unexplained neurological symptoms she developed 15 years ago while serving as a sports medicine team physician for the University of Oklahoma.

"I saw multiple specialists, & I am told, 'You know what, let's just repeat lab work next year. Let me know if your symptoms worsen.' For those of you in this room who have been left with that, that's not okay. You shouldn't have to live in a world where you're waiting for the other shoe to fall."

— Marguerite Weston, MD, IFMCP

That experience, combined with additional training in nutrition, redirected her career.

"Thus began my journey into functional medicine, although I didn't know that at the time."

— Dr. Marguerite Weston

She also spoke candidly about some of the limitations she encountered during 20 years in conventional primary care, where 15-minute appointment windows left little room for the kind of individualized attention that some patients may need.

"You have 15 minutes, & now I need to check a lot of boxes in those 15 minutes. All the insurance company's boxes. And so we just didn't have the time. We're meant to come alongside the journey — to meet the patient where they are. We're supposed to actually help women & men feel heard, & only then can we give them the next steps forward."

— Dr. Marguerite Weston

Columbus Monthly Editor Katy Smith called Dr. Weston's remarks one of the highlights of the evening, noting the alignment between Donaldson's sponsorship and the spirit of the Inspiring Women program.

About Inspiring Women 2026

Now in its third year, Inspiring Women is presented by Columbus Monthly and Columbus CEO, with Presenting Sponsor Oliver Law Office, Gold Sponsor Donaldson and Silver Sponsor Columbus Metropolitan Library.

The June 23 event, emceed by NBC4's Colleen Marshall, recognized 21 honorees from the business, nonprofit, education and government sectors making a difference across the Columbus region, including U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, Dr. Laxmi Mehta of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Yvette McGee Brown, and Columbus Metropolitan Library CEO Lauren Hagan.

Sponsorship of the event and selection of its honorees are determined independently of one another.

About Donaldson: The Intersection of Wellness & Appearance

Donaldson Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Solutions is a Dublin, Ohio-based practice serving patients throughout Columbus, Ohio, and beyond, with locations in Dublin and at Evans Farm in Lewis Center. The practice operates across three pillars of care: Plastic Surgery, led by board-certified surgeons Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson and Dr. Michelle Sieffert; Aesthetics and Medspa; and Functional Medicine, led by Dr. Marguerite Weston, MD, IFMCP.

Across all three pillars, Donaldson's team is committed to finding the root cause of each patient's concerns, not simply treating symptoms, helping patients feel confident, heard, well-informed and genuinely well.

Photo credit: Tim Johnson/Columbus Monthly

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