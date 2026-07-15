Official Event Poster Featuring Corah Enns

ART SPOT brings its inaugural Under $100 Art Show to downtown Winnipeg, celebrating local artists while supporting the revitalization of the city's core

Making art accessible is at the heart of what we do. Every purchase directly supports local artists and helps strengthen the creative fabric of our communities.” — Emma McCaul

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ART SPOT Brings the Under $100 Art Show to Downtown Winnipeg, Supporting the Revitalization of the City's CoreAffordable art, local artists, and a celebration of community in the heart of the city.ART SPOT is excited to bring the Under $100 Art Show to Winnipeg for its inaugural event, taking place August 13–16, 2026, at Portage Place Mall.Featuring nearly 70 local artists, the Under $100 Art Show is one of Canada's largest accessible art events, making original artwork available to everyone. Visitors can shop paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, sculpture, and handmade accessories—all priced at under $100.More than just an art show, this event is about investing in Winnipeg's creative community and supporting the continued revitalization of the downtown core."We believe vibrant downtowns begin with people," says ART SPOT founder Emma Justine McCaul. "Arts and culture have always played an important role in bringing communities together. If we want to see positive change in downtown Winnipeg, we need people to come downtown, support local businesses, and support local artists. That's how real change begins."Hosting the event at Portage Place Mall is a deliberate choice that reflects ART SPOT's commitment to creating welcoming, community-focused experiences in spaces that have the potential to become thriving gathering places once again. The venue offers convenient underground parking, making it easy for visitors to spend the day exploring the show and supporting the surrounding downtown businesses.The Under $100 Art Show has become a beloved event across Western Canada by removing barriers to collecting original art. "Our mission has always been to make art accessible," says McCaul. "When people buy directly from local artists, they're not only taking home something beautiful - they're helping creative entrepreneurs build sustainable careers while strengthening the cultural fabric of their city."Throughout the four-day event, visitors can expect fresh artwork, live music, an energetic atmosphere, and the opportunity to meet the artists behind the work.Event Details:What: Under $100 Art Show WinnipegWhen: August 13–16, 2026Where: Portage Place Mall, Winnipeg, MBTickets: Under 100 Winnipeg Tickets Who: Nearly 70 local and emerging Manitoba artistsWhy: To celebrate local creativity, make original art accessible to everyone, and encourage Winnipeggers to be part of the ongoing revitalization of the downtown core through arts, culture, and community.About ART SPOTFounded in Calgary in 2008, ART SPOT is a Canadian arts organization dedicated to making original artwork accessible while supporting local artists and strengthening creative communities. Through events like the Under $100 Art Show and Under $200 Art Show, ART SPOT has helped thousands of artists connect directly with collectors by creating welcoming, community-focused experiences where original artwork is affordable for everyone. Now producing events across Western Canada, ART SPOT continues to champion local artists while inspiring people to discover, collect, and invest in original art.Learn more at: www.under100artshow.com

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