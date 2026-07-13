Artist Mr. Bling Unveils 'THE FINAL EIGHT' Exhibition at Brickell City Centre

Mr. Bling (Mauricio Benítez), the internationally acclaimed artist behind The Final Eight exhibition, known for transforming footballs into handcrafted luxury crystal artworks. Football icon Neymar Jr. with artist Mr. Bling (Mauricio Benítez) and one of his signature crystal football creations.

Eight dazzling crystal footballs. One week only. Discover the luxury art exhibition transforming Miami's football fever into unforgettable contemporary art.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the final week of the FIFA World Cup, THE FINAL EIGHT, an exclusive art exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Mr. Bling (Mauricio Benítez), will be showcased at Brickell City Centre. Running July 11–19, the exhibition transforms football's most iconic symbol into a collection of museum-worthy artworks, celebrating the eight nations that reached the

tournament's decisive stage.

The exhibition features eight one-of-a-kind footballs, each representing one of the World Cup's finalist national teams. Every piece is meticulously handcrafted using thousands of individually placed crystals, requiring hundreds of hours of precision craftsmanship. Rather than sports memorabilia, these footballs are conceived as collectible works of contemporary art.

Inspired by the passion, identity and cultural heritage of each nation, THE FINAL EIGHT explores the intersection of football, luxury, art and design. The exhibition invites visitors to experience one of the world's most celebrated sporting events through a completely different lens—one where craftsmanship and creativity become part of the global conversation.

Behind the exhibition is Mauricio Benítez, better known as Mr. Bling, whose crystal creations have earned international recognition for their originality and craftsmanship. His work has been commissioned and admired by some of football's greatest legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappé, David Beckham, Ronaldinho and Luka Modrić, establishing him as one of the leading names where luxury art and sport converge.

Presented at Brickell City Centre, one of Miami's premier luxury shopping and lifestyle destinations, the exhibition offers visitors, collectors, football enthusiasts and art lovers an immersive visual experience. As light interacts with the thousands of hand-applied crystals, each artwork reveals a different perspective, making every viewing unique.

Available for one week only, THE FINAL EIGHT is designed as a limited-time cultural experience that celebrates excellence both on and off the field. By bringing together contemporary artistry, handcrafted luxury and the universal language of football, the exhibition positions Miami as a destination where sport becomes culture and iconic moments are transformed into timeless works of art.

Event Details

Exhibition: THE FINAL EIGHT

Artist: Mr. Bling (Mauricio Benítez)

Dates: July 11–19, 2026

Location: Brickell City Centre, Miami, Florida

701 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Level 2, between Dior and Sandro

About Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre is Miami’s neighborhood destination for dining, entertainment, shopping and culture. Located in the heart of the city, the destination brings together fashion, luxury and lifestyle across four levels of shopping, dining and entertainment, all interconnected over three city blocks and anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and CMX VIP Cinema. Guests can discover bustling coffee shops, upscale cocktail bars and diverse culinary menus featuring everything from sushi and steaks to vegan dishes and sweet delights.

About Mr. Bling

Mr. Bling, led by Mauricio Benítez, is internationally recognized for creating luxury crystal artworks inspired by sports, culture and iconic objects. Through meticulous handcraftsmanship, his work reimagines everyday symbols as collectible art pieces, earning recognition from world-renowned athletes, collectors and luxury audiences around the globe.

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