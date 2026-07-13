Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Woman Pleads Guilty to Defrauding South Dakota Medicaid Program
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Pierre woman has pleaded guilty to one felony count of Grand Theft after earlier being charged with defrauding the South Dakota Medicaid Program of more than $588,000 in federal and state funds.
Sharon Laraye Monson, 49, entered the guilty plea Thursday in Hughes County Circuit Court. She faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison when sentenced Aug. 25. As part of a plea agreement, she has agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution to the South Dakota Department of Social Services.
Monson stole the money when she was the owner of At Home Nursing in Pierre. The charges occurred from May 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2024.
The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud, Abuse and Neglect Services Unit.
This release is provided in compliance with the federal Stevens Amendment: The South Dakota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling approximately $1,033,972 for Federal Fiscal Year 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling approximately $334,656 for Federal Fiscal Year 2026, was funded by the State of South Dakota.
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