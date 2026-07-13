That 1 Painter Montgomery County Leads 150 Volunteers in Transforming Nebel Street Shelter

150 volunteers showed up to paint.

Local Franchise Owners Matt Graff and Mike Jewett Partner with Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless to Refresh 5,000 Square Feet in a Single Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter Montgomery County owners Matt Graff and Mike Jewett brought together 150 volunteers, Sherwin-Williams, local leaders, friends, family, and community supporters on April 18 for their 2026 Paint It Forward project at Nebel Street Shelter, a Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless facility that houses approximately 300 families.

The project continued an ongoing relationship between That 1 Painter Montgomery County and the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless. Last year, Graff and Jewett led a Paint It Forward project at one of the Coalition’s shelters serving roughly 200 families. This year, they expanded the effort by taking on a larger facility and painting approximately 5,000 square feet of space in a single day.

To prepare for the project, Graff, Jewett, their team, and representatives from Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless met multiple times ahead of the event to plan the scope, volunteer structure, materials, and execution. Sherwin-Williams supported the effort by donating 60 gallons of paint, along with rollers, drop cloths, paper, plastic, and additional painting supplies needed to complete the project.

On the day of the event, 150 volunteers were split into two groups, with 75 volunteers working the morning shift and 75 volunteers working the afternoon shift. Graff, Jewett, their project manager, and their Sherwin-Williams representative helped organize the teams and guide the volunteers throughout the day.

Before each shift, volunteers received a brief training on painting basics, including how to mask surfaces, use rollers and brushes, cut in properly, apply tape, and lay protective paper. From there, volunteers worked alongside the That 1 Painter team to complete the large-scale refresh efficiently and professionally.

The transformation was especially visible in the atmosphere of the shelter itself. Before the project, the building had a more institutional feel. After the refresh, the space was covered in Sherwin-Williams Languid Blue, a warm, calming blue shade that helped create a brighter and more comfortable environment for residents, staff, and families.

Residents expressed gratitude for the completed project, and the event created a strong sense of pride among the That 1 Painter team and the volunteers who helped bring the transformation to life. According to the team, the project required significant coordination, but the day ran smoothly and created a meaningful experience for both residents and volunteers.

The event also drew support from local officials, including county council members and mayors who visited during the project to speak about the shelter’s role in the community and the impact Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless has had on local families.

The successful completion of the Nebel Street Shelter project reflects the power of partnership among local businesses, nonprofit organizations, volunteers, and public leaders. With support from Sherwin-Williams, the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, and nearly 100 more volunteers than the previous year’s Paint It Forward project, That 1 Painter Montgomery County was able to complete a large-scale refresh that would have been difficult to accomplish through professional crews alone.

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter’s annual community impact initiative that empowers franchise owners across the country to donate professional painting services to deserving families, nonprofit organizations, shelters, schools, and community spaces. For That 1 Painter Montgomery County, the program has become an important way to deepen relationships with organizations already serving the community every day.

By refreshing a shelter that serves hundreds of families, Graff and Jewett hope the project will help create a more welcoming space for residents while continuing to bring awareness to the work being done by Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless.

About Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless

Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless works to provide emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, and other critical services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness throughout Montgomery County. Through housing programs, support services, and community partnerships, the Coalition helps residents move toward greater stability and long-term independence.



About Paint It Forward

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter’s annual charitable initiative that provides complimentary painting services to deserving homeowners, families, nonprofit organizations, shelters, schools, and community spaces across the United States. Through donated labor, materials, professional expertise, and community partnerships, locally owned franchise locations help create meaningful transformations in the communities they serve.

About That 1 Painter Montgomery County

That 1 Painter Montgomery County is locally owned and operated by Matt Graff and Mike Jewett and proudly serves homeowners and businesses throughout Montgomery County and surrounding Maryland communities. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and commercial painting services while maintaining a commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, communication, and community involvement.

For more information about That 1 Painter Montgomery County, visit https://that1painter.com/moco.

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