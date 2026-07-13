pedram and shabnam feeding the community shabnam empowering struggling women

Pedram Sharokhi & Shabnam Vafaee the Persian couple's goal to help feed the homeless in LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shabnam Rahbar Vafaee and Pedram(Peter) Sharokhi were inspired to act after seeing more and more people and families in their community struggling to get basic needs like food. Believing strongly that food is a basic human right, Shabnam encouraged local residents to come together and help prepare and share meals. What started as a small effort in their neighborhood has now grown into a campaign across the country, bringing people from different backgrounds together to fight hunger.A grassroots initiative sparked by Iranian-American couple Shabnam Vafaee and Pedram Sharokhi has grown from a humble neighborhood effort into a nationwide movement, delivering free, nutritious meals to vulnerable communities in big cities like Los Angeles."Our work is about more than just giving food," said Shabnam Rahbar Vafaee, the founder of the initiative. "We believe everyone should be treated with respect, no matter what their situation is. A meal isn't just about filling your stomach—it's a way to say you are important, you are noticed, and you're not alone." She persuaded her husband, Pedram Sharokhi, to help start this charitable event.Pedram was convinced by Shabnam Vafaee that there's a huge homeless problem struggling with hunger. He climbed aboard and is not leading some food drive events locally in LA.How the Program WorksThe program runs through local groups in cities like Los Angeles.Each week, volunteers come together to prepare and serve meals. The meals are made with careful planning to make sure they are healthy and balanced. They often include fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as other good ingredients that are donated by local stores, farms, and people in the community.The meals go to people who are struggling, like single parents, families who can’t pay their bills, veterans, and those without a place to stay.These meals are given out at shelters, parks, and community centers. The volunteers are trained to be friendly and accepting, so everyone feels welcome. No one needs to show any documents or prove they are in need—just being hungry is enough to get a meal.Community-Driven ImpactThis program is run by everyday people who want to help others. Volunteers can be high school students, college students, or even retired people. They all share the same goal of helping others and making the world a better place. Local businesses and groups also help by giving food, supplies, and even using their kitchens to prepare meals.Looking AheadShabnam Vafaee and Pedram Sharokhi want to do more than just help people right now. They are working to start new groups in other cities and team up with other groups that help people who are homeless or facing poverty. They also want to spread awareness and push for bigger changes that can help more people.Shabnam hopes to one day live in a country where no one goes to bed hungry."We dream of a future where everyone has a place at the table," Shabnam said."Until then, we will keep showing up, one meal at a time."

Generosity of Pedram Sharokhi

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