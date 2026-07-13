Governor Stein Visits Careers Electric Cleveland County Summer Academy, Highlights Workforce Investment for North Carolina’s Electrical Future

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein visited the Careers Electric Summer Electrical Academy at Cleveland Community College, where he met with high school students enrolled in one of 12 academies launching this summer as part of a landmark investment in electrical workforce development. The Governor’s visit underscored his administration’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, career-ready training and creating clear pathways into well-paying, in-demand electrical jobs for North Carolinians.

“Apprenticeships unlock doors of opportunity for young people, help employers develop homegrown talent, and support our state’s workforce needs,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Careers Electric Summer Academies are preparing the next generation of electrical professionals, creating opportunities for students, and supporting the long-term growth of our economy. No state will outwork North Carolina when it comes to developing our workforce.”

The Cleveland County Summer Academy is part of Careers Electric, a national initiative launched in North Carolina to expand access to electrical careers. The initiative was kick-started by a $9.25 million investment from the Siemens Foundation with plans to train 25,000 North Carolinians for jobs in the energy and infrastructure sectors within the program’s first 10 years. In June, ABB announced its commitment to joining the Careers Electric Coalition as a co-chair with the Siemens Foundation, providing a strategic pledge of $1 million over the first two years to support the coalition’s efforts to scale electrical workforce development nationwide. More information about founding partners can be found here.

The Summer Academy is a partnership among the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), Cleveland Community College, Cleveland County Schools, and local employers which serve as work-based learning hosts and pre-apprenticeship sponsors. Participating high school students are earning college credit in electrical coursework, obtaining industry-valued credentials, gaining hands-on experience with employer partners, and completing a registered pre-apprenticeship, all at no cost to the student. Each graduate will receive a $2,000 completion stipend and will be positioned to enter the electrical workforce or continue their education toward a certification or an associate degree in Electrical Systems Technology.

The Careers Electric Summer Academies were designed to meet the challenges of surging demand for electrification positions in North Carolina. According to state labor market data from the NC Department of Commerce, employment for electricians is projected to grow from approximately 25,800 to more than 28,500 from 2024 to 2034. Among occupations requiring electrical knowledge – from power-line installers and telecommunications technicians to electrical engineers and electronics repairers – North Carolina supports more than 70,000 electrical jobs, and roles are projected to grow by approximately 10 percent nationally over the next decade, with as many as 80,000 openings annually. Nearly 70 percent of licensed electricians in North Carolina are older than 50, while only 13 percent are younger than 40.

“For years we’ve heard about growing worker shortages in skilled trades,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “Careers Electric provides a model to solve that gap: validating a workforce model in one state, then working together to scale it nationwide. We are thrilled to witness these pre-apprenticeship opportunities being launched and scaled to jump-start the promising careers of young people while supporting the nation’s infrastructure and innovation goals.”

Careers Electric was launched in February with Governor Stein and is supported by broad coalition of state, educational, and industry partners, including Amazon Web Services, CareerWise, Duke Energy, Hitachi Energy, JetZero, NC Electric Cooperatives, the NC Chamber Foundation, the NC Department of Commerce, the Strada Education Foundation, and The Manufacturing Institute. Careers Electric grantee partners include NCBCE, Wake Technical Community College, the North Carolina Community College System and Foundation, and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP).

“The future of electrification starts with people, and the need for skilled talent has never been greater,” said Jason Green, Country Human Resources Manager at ABB US. “ABB is proud to co-chair the Careers Electric Coalition to invest in people, strengthen our industry, and create life-changing opportunities for the next generation.”

Twelve Summer Electrical Academies have launched across North Carolina this summer, each developed through collaboration between NCBCE, a host community college, and local school district partners, with employers integrated throughout. There are a total of 220 high school students at the following 12 sites:

Blue Ridge Community College and Henderson County Schools

Central Carolina Community College and Harnett County Schools

Central Piedmont Community College and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Cleveland Community College and Cleveland County Schools

Forsyth Technical Community College and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Isothermal Community College and Rutherford County Schools and Polk County Schools

Pitt Community College and Pitt County Schools

Rockingham Community College and Rockingham County Schools

Surry Community College and Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools

Vance-Granville Community College and Granville County Schools

Wake Technical Community College and Wake County Public School System

Wayne Community College and Wayne County Public Schools

“These academies represent something powerful: a chance for young people across North Carolina to step into careers that offer real wages, real skills, and real opportunities,” said Caroline Sullivan, NCBCE Executive Director. “Through the Careers Electric initiative, we are investing in students at the exact moment when a high-quality, paid learning experience can change the direction of their lives.”

Governor Stein has long supported apprenticeship models that create more pathways to high-demand careers. In February, Governor Stein announced that he was directing his discretionary funding under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) toward NC Career Launch , a program helping businesses develop high-quality youth apprenticeship programs in high-demand sectors including electrification. Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the 2026 Top State for Workforce Development, recognizing the state for a variety of initiatives, including its strong apprenticeship and workforce programs.

In December, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released its end-of-year report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs, including a goal of doubling apprenticeships across the state.

Last week, Governor Stein signed Senate Bill 257 into law , enacting North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years. The budget invests in workforce development and North Carolina's community college system, including $57.7 million for Propel NC to create more coursework in high-demand sectors and $3.1 million to support ApprenticeshipNC.

Click here to learn more about the Careers Electric initiative.

Click here to learn more about the North Carolina Business Committee for Education.