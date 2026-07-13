Game Day Private Jets Announces QuickAsyst as Official Ticket Resale Partner for the 2026–2027 Season

Partnership gives Game Day Members a smarter way to resell unused tickets and manage live-event plans across sports, concerts, and more.

Game Day Members are exactly the type of travelers QuickAsyst was built to support” — Blake Nethery

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Day Private Jets, the private travel community built for sports fans, donors, alumni, and premium travelers, today announced QuickAsyst as its Official Ticket Resale Partner for the 2026–2027 season. The partnership gives Game Day Private Jets Members access to QuickAsyst’s modern ticket resale platform, designed to help users resell tickets across more than a dozen major resale marketplaces through one simple app. For Game Day Members, the partnership creates a more complete game day and live-event travel experience — from booking private jet access, to coordinating premium trips, to managing tickets for games or events they can no longer attend.

As Game Day Private Jets expands its college football, professional sports, and live-event travel platform, QuickAsyst adds a valuable layer of flexibility for Members who travel frequently, hold season tickets, entertain clients, or make last-minute decisions around major events.

“Game Day is built around one simple idea: make premium sports travel easier, smarter, and more exciting,” said Luis Garcia, Founder & CEO of Game Day Private Jets. “QuickAsyst fits perfectly into that experience. Our Members are flying to the biggest games and events, but they also have tickets they may not be able to use. QuickAsyst gives them a simple, professional way to resell those tickets without managing every listing themselves.”

The partnership also addresses one of the most common realities in sports and live-event travel: plans change. Many Game Day Members are season-ticket holders, premium-seat owners, alumni, donors, corporate hosts, and frequent event travelers. When they cannot attend a game, concert, or major event, QuickAsyst provides a simple platform to help them resell their tickets across major marketplaces, reducing the stress of unused tickets and giving the broader Game Day travel community more flexibility.

“Game Day Members are exactly the type of travelers QuickAsyst was built to support,” said Blake Nethery, Founder of QuickAsyst. “They are season-ticket holders, premium-seat owners, alumni, donors, and fans who care deeply about being at the biggest games and events — but sometimes plans change. QuickAsyst gives them a simple, comprehensive way to resell tickets across major marketplaces without the stress of managing every listing themselves.”

QuickAsyst helps users sell tickets across 12+ major resale platforms at once, increasing exposure and improving the chances of reaching the right buyer. The platform supports a concierge resale option, where QuickAsyst’s pricing team manages pricing, listing, and fulfillment, as well as a self-pricing option for users who want to control their own ticket price while still benefiting from multi-marketplace distribution.

For Game Day Private Jets, the partnership supports the company’s broader mission of creating the ultimate premium travel ecosystem for sports and live entertainment. While college football remains a core focus for Game Day, the company’s Members also travel for professional sports, concerts, horse racing, golf tournaments, Formula 1, festivals, and major cultural events.

“Private travel and live events go hand in hand,” Garcia added. “Our Members are not just going to one game. They are building entire weekends around major moments — rivalry games, playoff runs, concerts, bucket-list events, and client entertainment. QuickAsyst gives them another tool to manage that lifestyle with less friction.”

The partnership will also support Game Day’s shared-flight and by-the-seat shuttle initiatives by giving Members another resource when making spontaneous travel decisions. A Member may decide to fly privately to a game, concert, or event after seeing available travel options through Game Day — and QuickAsyst helps make the ticket side of that decision easier.

Together, Game Day Private Jets and QuickAsyst are helping create a more complete travel and event ecosystem — one where Members can fly private, attend the biggest games and events, and manage ticket changes with less friction.

Game Day Private Jets Members may continue using the existing Game Day affiliate code and can download the QuickAsyst app here: https://quickasyst.app.link/7tgd

About Game Day Private Jets

Game Day Private Jets is a private aviation and premium travel community built for sports fans, donors, alumni, businesses, and live-event travelers. The company provides access to private charters, shared private flights, by-the-seat game day shuttles, curated travel experiences, and membership-based benefits designed around college football, professional sports, and major live events. Game Day also supports athletics and NIL-related initiatives through its REVUP platform and strategic school, booster, and athlete partnerships.

Learn more at www.FlyGameDay.com.

About QuickAsyst

QuickAsyst simplifies ticket resale through technology, marketplace access, and hands-on support. The platform allows users to list tickets across more than a dozen major resale marketplaces through one app, helping sellers reach more buyers while reducing the time and effort required to manage listings. QuickAsyst offers both concierge and self-pricing options, giving users flexibility based on how much control they want over the resale process.

Download the QuickAsyst app: https://quickasyst.app.link/7tgd

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