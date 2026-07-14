Daly Seven Acquires Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Durham Airport in Morrisville, NC

The Four Points Sheraton Raleigh Durham Airport changed ownership to Daly Seven, Inc. The hotel offers a dedicated wing featuring over 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting rooms near RTP Spinner’s Bar & Grille serves as a major convenience factor for guests looking for a reliable dinner near RDU Airport.

Daly Seven, Inc. announced its successful acquisition of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Durham Airport from OHM Hotels RTP.

The Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Durham Airport is a fantastic operational fit for Daly Seven” — Ryan Daly

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daly Seven , an experienced hotel management and development company, today announced its acquisition of the Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Durham Airport from OHM Hotels RTP. The strategic addition to Daly Seven’s portfolio strengthens its presence in the Research Triangle Park (RTP) submarket, focusing on delivering dependable, high-utility accommodations for corporate travelers, regional training events, and transit passengers.Located just under three miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) at 1200 Claren Circle, the 105-room hotel serves as a highly functional base for professionals visiting Morrisville, Raleigh, and Durham. Under Daly Seven’s management, the hotel will maximize its existing B2B infrastructure to offer seamless, cost-effective solutions for regional corporate events and group travel."The Four Points by Sheraton Raleigh Durham Airport is a fantastic operational fit for Daly Seven," said Ryan Daly of Daly Seven. "OHM Hotels RTP established a dedicated on-site team that consistently earns high marks from guests for practical, welcoming service. Our goal is to build on that foundation by optimizing what business travelers value most: seamless logistics, functional meeting spaces, and reliable, on-site food and beverage options that make a trip efficient and comfortable."Functional and Accessible Meeting Rooms Near RTPA primary objective of the acquisition is raising visibility for the hotel's extensive group meeting capabilities. Positioned as a smart alternative to high-cost downtown venues, the property offers a dedicated wing featuring over 4,000 square feet of flexible meeting rooms near RTP and corporate event spaces in Morrisville.The conference layout includes three versatile spaces—the Capitol, Old North State, and Tar Heel rooms—which can be combined to accommodate up to 200 attendees theater-style. Designed for practical business utility, the spaces are ideal for regional sales meetings, technical training seminars, and corporate retreats requiring straightforward audiovisual setups, on-site catering support, and convenient airport access for out-of-town attendees.On-Site Convenience: Spinner’s Bar & GrilleIn the select-service airport hotel category, finding a hot sit-down meal often requires leaving the property. Daly Seven highlights the hotel’s full-service restaurant, Spinner’s Bar & Grille, as a major convenience factor for guests looking for a reliable dinner near RDU Airport.Rather than navigating local traffic after a long flight, guests can utilize the on-site bar and grille for casual American comfort food, local beers, and a relaxed environment to catch up on work or unwind. Spinner’s also serves as the property’s breakfast hub, offering a full hot buffet with made-to-order options to ensure business travelers can start their day efficiently without off-property stops.Logistical Infrastructure for the Modern Road WarriorThe property’s amenities are intentionally aligned with the needs of practical business and "bleisure" travelers who require a frictionless stay:● High-Speed Connectivity: Verified 500 Mbps Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel, optimized to handle multiple devices per room for remote workers and tech-sector professionals.● Extended Shuttle Service: In addition to standard airport transfers, the hotel offers a 5-mile local radius shuttle. This complimentary service transports guests directly to nearby corporate offices, business parks, and local dining centers, reducing the need for rideshares.● Recreational Amenities: An indoor heated pool and a fully equipped fitness center offer straightforward wellness options for both weekday business travelers and weekend youth sports groups.Strategic Location and Regional ConnectivityThe hotel’s position in Morrisville provides straightforward transit times to the region's most heavily trafficked destinations, making it an excellent hub for group room blocks. The property offers direct highway access to:● The Research Triangle Park (RTP): Minutes from major corporate and biotechnology campuses.● The Lenovo Center: Providing convenient lodging for event-goers, concert attendees, and sports fans.● North Carolina State University (NC State): A short drive for visiting academic groups and athletic teams.● Wake Competition Center: Conveniently located for traveling youth and amateur sports organizations.The transition of ownership will not impact existing group bookings, corporate rate agreements, or Marriott Bonvoy loyalty point accumulation. The local hotel staff will remain in place to ensure continuity of service.About Daly Seven Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels since its first property in 1983 and currently has 43 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

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