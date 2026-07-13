Governor Moore Announces Expanded, Redesignated Enterprise Zones in Maryland

Updated: Monday, July 13, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Moore today announced that the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved an expansion of Baltimore City’s Enterprise Zone to include an additional 120 acres. In addition, the department also approved an expansion and redesignation of the Town of Chestertown zone in Kent County, and redesignated the City of Brunswick zone in Frederick County.

“Our administration is working to build an economy that strengthens our local communities and leaves no one behind,” said Gov. Moore. “These three Enterprise Zones encourage economic development and revitalization, bringing new jobs and business opportunities that will benefit Marylanders across the state.”

“Enterprise Zones help create economic opportunities statewide, from business attraction to capital investment to job creation efforts,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “We are proud to have worked with our economic development partners on these three designations and we look forward to watching our local communities reap the benefits of this important program.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce approves the state’s Enterprise Zones, while local governments are responsible for their administration. Businesses operating within an Enterprise Zone may be eligible for a tax credit toward their state income tax filings based upon the number of new jobs created, and a tax credit toward their local real property taxes based upon their overall capital investment in a property. Businesses located in the state’s 30 Enterprise Zones will receive $56.3 million in property tax credits based on more than $5 billion in investments made in Fiscal Year 2025.

Baltimore City’s Enterprise Zone covers nearly 16,800 acres and has been expanded to include five additional areas: Fairfield; Poppleton; Reisterstown Plaza/Seton Business Park; Upton; and Westport. These areas are located along major city corridors, industrial parks, the industrial waterfront, and the central business district. The expansion of this Enterprise Zone will help to sustain and encourage growth among existing businesses, and attract new development, investment, and job creation to various neighborhoods in Baltimore.

"The expansion of Baltimore's Enterprise Zone is a significant win for our city and the businesses that choose to invest here," said President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation Otis Rolley. "This designation expands one of our most effective economic development tools, helping us attract new investment, support business growth, encourage redevelopment, and create quality jobs in neighborhoods across Baltimore. We are grateful to the Maryland Department of Commerce for its continued partnership and commitment to Baltimore's economic future.”

The Chestertown-Kent County Enterprise Zone has gained 45 acres, now covering more than 1,100 acres including commercial and industrial areas, Washington College, the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, the Chestertown Business Park, and the downtown business district. Redesignating this Enterprise Zone will help existing employers expand, attract new business to the town, and encourage Washington College students to remain in the area after graduation.

“The Enterprise Zone has played a critical role in supporting both small businesses and major employers in Chestertown,” said Town of Chestertown Mayor Meghan Efland. “By encouraging investment, it has helped bring new life to historic, aging, and previously undeveloped properties. This renewal ensures we can continue to foster thoughtful growth that benefits our local economy and community character alike.”

“The expansion and redesignation of the Chestertown-Kent County Enterprise Zone strengthens one of the most effective tools in our economic development toolbox,” said Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Director Jamie Williams, CEcD. “This state program fuels business growth, attracts new investment, and opens the door to new opportunities. The redesignation positions Kent County and Chestertown for longterm, strategic economic growth across our commercial base.”

The City of Brunswick Enterprise Zone has been redesignated, with its boundaries changing to primarily focus on the historic downtown area, commercial and mixed-use areas, and the Petersville Road commercial corridor. The Enterprise Zone designation, which contains approximately 1,060 acres in Frederick County, will offer opportunities for businesses to locate in the city’s historic buildings and bring additional employment opportunities for local residents.

“We are thrilled that the state has renewed Brunswick’s Enterprise Zone designation for an additional 10 years,” said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “The zone is a dynamic and evolving corridor of redevelopment and we are looking forward to seeing continued revitalization."

These designations are the first to be approved since Cecil County’s Enterprise Zone expanded last year, reaching more than 8,200 acres in the county. In late 2024, Howard County gained an Enterprise Zone that included the Route 1 Industrial Corridor and the Columbia Gateway District; and Baltimore County’s Chesapeake Enterprise Zone, which includes Tradepoint Atlantic and surrounding areas on the county’s east side, was redesignated with new boundaries through 2034.

To learn more about available financial incentives in Maryland, visit commerce.maryland.gov.

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