The Pink Code hits the Best-Seller list, Inspiring Women to Embrace Faith, Purpose, and Financial Confidence.

New Book, The Pink Code, Encourages Women to Rewrite Limiting Stories and Build Lives Rooted in Faith, Wealth, and Lasting Legacy

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pink Code , the newest book from multiple #1 best-selling author, Wealth Advisor, and entrepreneur Jessica Weaver, has officially achieved best-seller status. The book encourages women to move beyond limiting beliefs and embrace lives rooted in faith, purpose, confidence, and financial empowerment.Building on the success of her previous books, Strong Woman, Stronger Assets, Time to Refine, and Confessions of a Money Queen, Weaver invites readers to examine the stories they have been telling themselves about success, money, leadership, and their own potential.Through personal stories, biblical wisdom, practical strategies, and guided reflection, The Pink Code explores how faith, wealth, purpose, and legacy work together to help women create lives that are fully aligned with who they were created to be. Rather than focusing solely on financial success, the book presents wealth as a tool for freedom, generosity, stewardship, and lasting impact.Readers are encouraged to replace limiting beliefs with a mindset of possibility, confidently step into their calling, build wealth with intention, strengthen their faith, and embrace every part of who they are without feeling pressured to choose between personal fulfillment and professional success.As conversations around women's financial empowerment continue to grow, The Pink Code offers a perspective that connects personal transformation with practical action. The book serves women who are building businesses, advancing their careers, strengthening their finances, or seeking greater purpose in the next chapter of their lives.Jessica Weaver, CFP, CDFA™, CFS, is a multiple #1 best-selling author, Wealth Advisor, speaker, and founder of The Wealth Boutique and Pinkfix Productions. She has dedicated her career to helping women gain control, clarity, and confidence with their finances while creating lives rooted in faith, purpose, and lasting impact.Inspired by witnessing both of her grandmothers struggle financially in retirement, Weaver made it her mission to help women build financial confidence before reaching life's biggest transitions. Since founding the Women's Division of her firm in 2015, she has created a thriving community through educational events, workshops, online programs, public speaking, and her widely recognized blog, Not Your Father's Advisor. She later launched the Strong Retirement Club to help women approach retirement with greater confidence and trust in themselves.The Pink Code builds on that mission by expanding the conversation beyond financial planning alone. Through her work in financial services, publishing, and media, Weaver continues to help women amplify their voices, build meaningful lives, and create legacies that last for generations.With The Pink Code now joining Jessica Weaver's growing collection of best-selling books, the release reflects the increasing demand for conversations that connect faith, financial confidence, leadership, and personal growth. The book serves as an invitation for women to stop living within the limits of old narratives and begin writing the next chapter with courage, conviction, and purpose.

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