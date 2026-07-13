Bringing Home the Ribbon: Utah Wins “Best in Show” at the Great American State Fair!

What a week for the Beehive State! If you haven’t heard the news yet, Utah just walked away with the prestigious “Best in Show” honors at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C.

Held right on the National Mall to kick off the country’s 250th-anniversary celebrations, the fair brought together exhibits from across the nation. But it was Utah’s incredible showcase that truly captured the spirit—and the votes—of fairgoers and organizers alike.

Showcasing the Best of the Beehive State

The Utah pavilion stood out with its vibrant, interactive displays featuring landscapes of our state’s most iconic treasures—from the breathtaking red rock arches and legendary ski slopes to the vast beauty of the Great Salt Lake. Visitors were invited to step into these landscapes, snap photos.

“This recognition belongs to the incredible volunteers, organizers, and partners who poured their time, talent, and creativity into sharing Utah’s story with the nation. Thank you for representing our state so well and for helping showcase what makes Utah special.” Governor Spencer Cox

Department of Government Operations Steps Up in D.C.

A display this spectacular doesn’t just build itself, and it certainly doesn’t run without a dedicated team. We are incredibly proud to share that leadership from our very own Department of Government Operations (GovOps) traveled to the nation’s capital to represent our state on the big stage.

Nate Checketts, Utah’s Inspector General of Medicaid Services, and Andy Marr, Director of the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM), both attended the historic event. Nate and Andy jumped right in to help staff the busy Utah booth, welcoming thousands of visitors, sharing the unique story of our state, and helping manage the logistics of the award-winning pavilion.

Their dedication at this national event perfectly mirrors what they do every day here at home—ensuring Utah runs efficiently, effectively, and with plenty of state pride.

Whether designing world-class facilities or protecting vital public services, our GovOps team knows what it takes to build something great. Congratulations to Nate, Andy, and all the incredible volunteers and partners who made this “Best in Show” victory possible! You’ve made all of Utah proud.

Visitors enjoy the Utah exhibit inside Great American State Fair on June 25, 2026. | Lauren Irwin, Deseret News Utah postcard handed out at the state booth at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 25th. Photo by Mike Mower

This blog post was inspired by this Deseret News article.

Photo credit to Mike Mower, view his X post from the event here.