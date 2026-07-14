DriveCo CDL Learning Center to Host Career Day Community Fun Fair in Gary, Indiana

DriveCo CDL Instructors conducting training on the rage with students. DriveCo Instructors conducting pre-trip inspection training with students.

DriveCo CDL Learning Center hosts a free Career Day Fun Fair in Gary, IN on July 18 with top carriers, a car show, and bounce houses. All are welcome.

DriveCo has always been committed to the Gary community, and this event is a reflection of that.” — Karen Orosz

GARY, IN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DriveCo CDL Learning Center will host a Career Day Community Fun Fair on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 8487 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46403. The free community event will bring together local families, job seekers, and some of the largest commercial carriers in the country for a day of career exploration and community fun.A Day Built for the Whole FamilyThe event is designed to be welcoming and approachable for everyone. Families are encouraged to attend and enjoy a car show and bounce houses on-site while adults connect with hiring representatives and learn about career opportunities in commercial truck driving . The goal is to remove the barriers that often come with traditional job fairs by pairing career information with a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere."This event is for anyone in the community who has ever been curious about truck driving but did not know where to start. Attendees will have the chance to talk directly with carriers, ask real questions, and see what this career path looks like up close. We want people to leave feeling informed and confident about their next step." -- Gladys Espinosa, Director of Admissions, DriveCo CDL Learning CenterHiring Partners and Industry OrganizationsSeveral major carriers and industry organizations will be represented at the event, including Schneider, Werner, Gypsum, DOT Foods, Eagle Services, EcoLab, the Women in Trucking Association, and WorkOne. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with recruiters, ask questions about pay and routes, and learn what it takes to start a career in commercial truck driving.Why Commercial Truck DrivingCommercial truck driving remains one of the most in-demand careers in the country. The trucking industry supports over 70% of all freight moved in the United States, and the need for qualified CDL drivers continues to grow. DriveCo CDL Learning Center trains students across Indiana to meet that demand, offering hands-on instruction and support through the licensing process.About DriveCo CDL Learning CenterDriveCo CDL Learning Center is a vocational training school located in Gary, Indiana, focused on preparing students for careers in commercial truck driving. The school offers CDL training programs designed to help students earn their commercial driver's license and connect with employment opportunities upon completion."DriveCo has always been committed to the Gary community, and this event is a reflection of that. We are bringing together some of the top carriers in the industry alongside families and job seekers so that everyone can enjoy the day and walk away knowing more about the opportunities that exist in commercial truck driving. We are proud to host this in our own backyard." -- Karen Orosz, Campus President, DriveCo CDL Learning CenterEvent Details• What: Career Day Community Fun Fair• When: Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 11:00 AM -- 2:00 PM• Where: 8487 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46403• Cost: Free and open to the publicFor more information, contact DriveCo CDL Learning Center at 219-887-3880 or visit https://www.driveco.org

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