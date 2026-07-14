DriveCo CDL Learning Center to Host Career Day Community Fun Fair in Gary, Indiana
DriveCo CDL Learning Center hosts a free Career Day Fun Fair in Gary, IN on July 18 with top carriers, a car show, and bounce houses. All are welcome.
A Day Built for the Whole Family
The event is designed to be welcoming and approachable for everyone. Families are encouraged to attend and enjoy a car show and bounce houses on-site while adults connect with hiring representatives and learn about career opportunities in commercial truck driving. The goal is to remove the barriers that often come with traditional job fairs by pairing career information with a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
"This event is for anyone in the community who has ever been curious about truck driving but did not know where to start. Attendees will have the chance to talk directly with carriers, ask real questions, and see what this career path looks like up close. We want people to leave feeling informed and confident about their next step." -- Gladys Espinosa, Director of Admissions, DriveCo CDL Learning Center
Hiring Partners and Industry Organizations
Several major carriers and industry organizations will be represented at the event, including Schneider, Werner, Gypsum, DOT Foods, Eagle Services, EcoLab, the Women in Trucking Association, and WorkOne. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with recruiters, ask questions about pay and routes, and learn what it takes to start a career in commercial truck driving.
Why Commercial Truck Driving
Commercial truck driving remains one of the most in-demand careers in the country. The trucking industry supports over 70% of all freight moved in the United States, and the need for qualified CDL drivers continues to grow. DriveCo CDL Learning Center trains students across Indiana to meet that demand, offering hands-on instruction and support through the licensing process.
About DriveCo CDL Learning Center
DriveCo CDL Learning Center is a vocational training school located in Gary, Indiana, focused on preparing students for careers in commercial truck driving. The school offers CDL training programs designed to help students earn their commercial driver's license and connect with employment opportunities upon completion.
"DriveCo has always been committed to the Gary community, and this event is a reflection of that. We are bringing together some of the top carriers in the industry alongside families and job seekers so that everyone can enjoy the day and walk away knowing more about the opportunities that exist in commercial truck driving. We are proud to host this in our own backyard." -- Karen Orosz, Campus President, DriveCo CDL Learning Center
Event Details
• What: Career Day Community Fun Fair
• When: Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 11:00 AM -- 2:00 PM
• Where: 8487 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46403
• Cost: Free and open to the public
For more information, contact DriveCo CDL Learning Center at 219-887-3880 or visit https://www.driveco.org.
Gladys Espinosa
DriveCo CDL Learning Center
+1 219-887-3880
email us here
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