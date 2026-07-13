That 1 Painter Knoxville Shows How Co-Ownership Can Create a Stronger Path to Franchise Success

Local Owners Adam Bumpus and Caden Hill Build East Tennessee Painting Business Through Partnership, Shared Leadership, and a Proven Brand Model

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For entrepreneurs Adam Bumpus and Caden Hill, owning a That 1 Painter franchise is not just an individual business venture. It is a partnership built around shared goals, complementary strengths, and a commitment to bringing a more professional painting experience to homeowners and businesses throughout Knoxville.

As co-owners of That 1 Painter Knoxville, Bumpus and Hill are building a locally owned business backed by the systems, training, and support of a national franchise brand. Their experience reflects one of the often-overlooked benefits of franchise ownership: the ability for business partners to step into entrepreneurship with a clear framework while still shaping the culture and direction of their local company.

“Starting a business with a partner gives you someone to solve problems with, plan with, and celebrate wins with,” said Adam Bumpus, co-owner of That 1 Painter Knoxville. “When you combine that partnership with a franchise system that already has tools and processes in place, it gives you a stronger foundation to build from.”

For Bumpus and Hill, the appeal of That 1 Painter came from the opportunity to enter a service-based industry with strong demand while avoiding many of the early challenges that come with building a company entirely from scratch. The franchise model provides operational guidance, marketing resources, brand standards, customer service processes, and access to a larger network of franchise owners.

At the same time, the business remains locally led.

“Franchising gives you support, but it still requires ownership,” said Caden Hill, co-owner of That 1 Painter Knoxville. “We are the ones hiring our team, meeting customers, managing projects, and making sure our reputation reflects the kind of business we want to build. The brand gives us a structure, but our local relationships are what drive the business forward.”

That balance of structure and independence has allowed Bumpus and Hill to focus on building a company centered around communication, craftsmanship, and accountability. In an industry where customers often worry about scheduling, prep work, cleanup, and the overall disruption of a home improvement project, the owners see professionalism as one of their biggest differentiators.

That 1 Painter Knoxville provides interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and commercial painting services for homeowners and businesses throughout the Knoxville area. The company’s goal is to make painting projects feel organized, transparent, and manageable from the first estimate to the final walkthrough.

For the co-owners, working as a team also allows them to approach the business from multiple angles. One owner can focus on customer relationships and business development while the other helps manage operations, production, team support, or long-term planning. That shared leadership model can create more flexibility and better decision-making as the business grows.

“One of the advantages of having a business partner is that you are not carrying every decision alone,” Bumpus said. “You can challenge each other, hold each other accountable, and make better choices because you are looking at the business from more than one perspective.”

Hill said that same accountability extends to the way they serve customers.

“When your name is attached to a local business, every project matters,” Hill said. “We want people in Knoxville to know they are working with owners who care about the outcome, care about their experience, and care about building something that lasts.”

As more entrepreneurs look for ways to enter business ownership, co-owned franchise locations offer a compelling model. Partners can combine skill sets, share responsibilities, and lean on established franchise systems while still creating a business that reflects their own leadership style and local market.

For Bumpus and Hill, That 1 Painter Knoxville represents more than a painting company. It is an opportunity to build a team, serve their community, create local jobs, and grow a business through collaboration.

“We both wanted to build something meaningful,” Hill said. “That 1 Painter gave us a path to do that with support behind us and a clear standard for how we want to serve people.”

As they continue growing in East Tennessee, Bumpus and Hill remain focused on earning trust one project at a time and proving that strong partnerships can create strong local businesses.

Why Co-Owned Franchise Businesses Can Thrive

For entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership, entering business with a trusted partner can offer several advantages, including shared responsibility, broader skill sets, increased accountability, collaborative problem-solving, and the ability to divide leadership roles as the business grows.

When paired with a proven franchise system, co-ownership can give entrepreneurs a strong starting point while still allowing them to build a company that reflects their shared values, goals, and community connections.



About Adam Bumpus and Caden Hill

Adam Bumpus and Caden Hill are the co-owners of That 1 Painter Knoxville, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Knoxville and surrounding East Tennessee communities. Together, they are focused on building a locally owned painting business known for professionalism, communication, quality workmanship, and a customer-first approach.

About That 1 Painter Knoxville

That 1 Painter Knoxville provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and related property improvement services. Locally owned and operated, the company combines professional craftsmanship with the systems, support, and standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise brand with locally owned and operated locations across the United States. The company provides professional painting services for homeowners and businesses while helping franchise owners build service-based businesses rooted in quality, communication, professionalism, and local ownership.

For more information about That 1 Painter Knoxville, visit https://that1painter.com/knoxville or call 8655623036.

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