Trump's Body Language at the Ankara NATO Summit: Raluca Niță Interviewed by Dmitry Anopchenko

Author of The Silent Language of Power, Raluca Niță analyses Trump's body language at the Ankara NATO Summit in an exclusive interview with Dmitry Anopchenko

"Analysing body language is not witchcraft, nor mathematics. It is a complex behavioural science that deals in probabilities, context and observable evidence." – Raluca Niță” — Raluca Niță, author of The Silent Language of Power

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public affairs and political behavioural analysis expert Raluca Niță, Founder and CEO of Vector Public Affairs and author of The Silent Language of Power , has given an in-depth interview to renowned Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Anopchenko, offering a behavioural analysis of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ankara NATO Summit. The interview was published by the Ukrainian media outlet Подробиці, one of the country's leading news platforms.The interview examines how nonverbal communication can provide additional insight into high-level diplomatic interactions by analysing behavioural baselines, facial Paul Ekman's Facial Action Coding System Action Units (FACS), paralinguistic cues and behavioural clusters observed throughout the meeting.The discussion addresses several key moments from the Summit, including Trump's response to questions regarding Ukraine's strikes inside Russia, his decision to delegate this part of the discussion to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, his remarks about Putin's willingness to end the war, and the proposal to grant Ukraine a Patriot missile production licence. Throughout the interview, Niță stresses that boly language analysis cannot determine political intentions or factual truth, but it can identify patterns of confidence, cognitive processing, emotional regulation and conversational control that contribute to a more nuanced understanding of diplomatic communication.Among the key conclusions presented by Niță is the strong behavioural contrast between the two leaders. While Donald Trump communicates through behavioural economy, controlled posture and minimal gestures that project authority and confidence, Volodymyr Zelensky displays significantly greater facial and bodily expressiveness, continuously reinforcing his verbal arguments through movement and the constant need for validation. According to the analysis, this contrast shapes the overall dynamics of the interaction, positioning Trump as the evaluator and Zelensky as the persuader.The interview starts from exploring the body language baseline for both Trump and Zelensky. Niță highlights Trump's remarkably consistent behavioural baseline, characterised by prolonged eye contact, reduced blink rate, repeated steeple gestures and his distinctive jaw engagement, while examining temporary deviations that occur during cognitively demanding moments.Another central theme of the interview concerns the behavioural dynamics surrounding Vladimir Putin. Although absent from the meeting, Putin remains a recurring psychological reference point throughout the conversation. Niță advances a behavioural hypothesis describing a "validation chain", in which Zelensky repeatedly seeks Trump's approval, while Trump appears behaviourally oriented toward Putin as a decisive external actor in the negotiation process.This interview marks the second collaboration between Raluca Niță and Dmitry Anopchenko. Their first joint analysis focused on the Alaska Summit , where Niță examined the nonverbal dynamics between world leaders in another exclusive interview published for Ukrainian audiences.About Raluca NițăRaluca Niță is the Founder and CEO of Vector Public Affairs and the author of The Silent Language of Power. She has more than 13 years of experience in public affairs, regulatory affairs, strategic communication and behavioural analysis, advising senior executives and international companies on stakeholder engagement, political risk and negotiation strategy.About Dmitry AnopchenkoDmitry Anopchenko is one of Ukraine's leading television journalists and currently serves as Washington Bureau Chief for Inter TV, covering the White House, the U.S. Congress and international affairs. With more than three decades of journalistic experience, his reporting focuses on U.S. foreign policy, defence and the war in Ukraine.

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