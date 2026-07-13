Pink Zebra Moving Sees Surge in Carmel Relocations as Summer Season Peaks

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Pink Zebra Moving reports increased demand from Carmel, Indiana homeowners and businesses as the summer relocation season reaches its busiest stretch.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pink Zebra Moving is reporting a marked increase in local and long-distance moving requests from Carmel and the surrounding Indianapolis metro area, as the region enters its peak summer relocation season.Summer remains the busiest period for residential moves nationwide, driven largely by families relocating between school years, favorable weather for transporting belongings, and the general uptick in home sales that accompanies the warmer months. Carmel, consistently ranked among the top places to live in Indiana, continues to attract new residents drawn to its highly rated schools, walkable arts and design district, and growing base of local businesses. That steady population growth has translated into sustained, and this year increased, demand for professional moving services throughout the city.According to Pink Zebra Moving, requests for both local moves within Carmel and long-distance relocations to and from the Indianapolis metro area have picked up noticeably since late spring, with June and July shaping up to be the busiest months the company has seen so far this year. The increase mirrors a broader national trend, as roughly a third of all annual moves occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day.Pink Zebra Moving offers residential and commercial moving services throughout Carmel and the greater Indianapolis area, including local household moves, long-distance relocations, and full-service packing for customers who want a more hands-off moving experience. The company works with homeowners, renters, and businesses relocating offices, and says its crews have adjusted staffing levels this summer to keep pace with the added demand."We've seen a steady rise in booking requests over the past month as families work around school schedules and try to get settled before fall," said Brant Larson of Pink Zebra Moving. "Our advice to anyone planning a move this summer is to book early. Crews and trucks fill up fast this time of year, and the earlier someone reaches out, the more flexibility we have to work with their timeline."Larson added that the company has also seen more interest from residents relocating into Carmel from other parts of the state and from out of state, a trend he attributes to the area's continued reputation as one of the more desirable places to live in the Indianapolis region.The company advises residents planning a move during the peak season to book several weeks in advance, confirm moving dates as early as possible, and ask movers directly about availability before finalizing a home closing or lease date, since scheduling tends to tighten considerably through the rest of August.About Pink Zebra MovingPink Zebra Moving provides residential and commercial moving services to Carmel, Indiana and the greater Indianapolis metro area, offering local moves, long-distance relocations, and full-service packing.

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