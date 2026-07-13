Westchester County Launches Green Initiatives Repository to Help Municipalities Advance Climate Action

Published: 13 July 2026

New Online Resource Connects Communities with Sustainable Best Practices Across Westchester

Westchester County has launched the Westchester County Green Initiatives Repository, a new online resource designed to help municipalities share ideas, collaborate and accelerate local sustainability efforts. The repository brings together approximately 70 environmentally focused initiatives from communities across Westchester County, creating a centralized directory of proven programs, best practices and municipal contacts to support local climate action.

Developed through a partnership between Westchester County and The Climate Reality Project – Westchester County Chapter, the repository allows users to search initiatives by category, program and municipality. The site includes key contacts for each initiative, making it easier for local governments and community organizations to connect with one another and replicate successful environmental programs.

The repository currently features initiatives across 11 categories, including electric transportation, solar, energy efficiency, clean energy, waste reduction, nature-based solutions, building and zoning codes, workforce development, clean and equitable environment campaigns, non-residential sustainability efforts and other municipally managed programs.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Westchester County has long been a leader in sustainability, and this new repository reflects our commitment to helping every municipality build on that success. Communities shouldn’t have to start from scratch when developing environmental initiatives. By bringing together successful programs from across the County, we’re making it easier for municipalities to learn from one another and accelerate climate action that benefits all of our residents.”

Westchester County Director of Energy Conservation and Sustainability Peter L. McCartt said: “The Green Initiatives Repository is a practical tool that showcases the innovative work already happening throughout Westchester County. Whether a municipality is interested in expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, reducing waste, improving energy efficiency or launching a new sustainability program, this resource provides real-world examples and direct connections to the communities leading those efforts. Collaboration is one of the most effective ways to advance sustainability, and this repository helps make that possible.”

As municipalities continue to develop innovative environmental programs, the repository will grow alongside them, serving as a living resource that supports collaboration and continuous improvement. Westchester County encourages municipal officials, community organizations and residents to explore the Green Initiatives Repository and learn more about the sustainability initiatives shaping communities across the County.

The Westchester County Green Initiatives Repository is available online residing on the Office of Energy Conservation and Sustainability’s page at: https://wcecss.westchestergov.com/wcecss/search