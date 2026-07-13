SWSC hosts CNSF Junior Officer Shiphandler of the Year award ceremony

NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (July 13, 2026) – Surface Warfare Schools Command hosted the Junior Officer Shiphandler of the Year award ceremony on July 10, 2026, a prestigious event sponsored by the Surface Navy Association. The award recognizes exceptional shiphandling skills and leadership among junior officers in the surface fleet. This year's ceremony was presided over by Vice Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force, who gave opening remarks and presented the awards to the nominees.

The Junior Shiphandler of the Year award is a highly competitive process, designed to identify the most proficient shiphandlers across the entire Surface Force. Junior officers are nominated from within their Immediate Superior in Command and then compete against their peers. The winners from each ISIC then advance to a competition at the Type Commander level, representing either Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic or Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific.

This year's finalists, Lt. Caleb Smith and Lt j.g. Brian Furey, distinguished themselves by achieving the highest overall scores among all competitors within their respective TYCOMs. Their exceptional performance earned them the opportunity to represent CNSL and CNSP in the final competition held in Newport, RI, to determine the best shiphandler in Commander, Naval Surface Forces.

Ultimately, Lt. Caleb Smith, a Navigator onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12), emerged as the 2026 CNSF Junior Shiphandler of the Year. A graduate of Officer Candidate School and hailing from Lewistown, Pennsylvania, Lt. Smith has demonstrated exceptional shiphandling prowess and leadership as a Navigator. Lt j.g. Brian Furey from Ocean City, New Jersey, Auxiliaries Officer onboard USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) and a Naval Academy graduate, was named the runner-up.

The Surface Navy Association will formally recognize Lt. Smith as the Junior Officer Shiphandler of the Year at the SNA National Symposium in January 2027. This recognition highlights the importance of shiphandling skills in the Surface Navy and serves as an inspiration for other junior officers to strive for excellence in this critical area. The Junior Officer Shiphandler of the Year award underscores the Navy's commitment to developing and recognizing the next generation of skilled mariners.