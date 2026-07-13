Pensacola Blue Wahoos host Salute to Service Call Sign Baseball Game, Celebrate NAS Pensacola’s 200th Birthday

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 07.13.2026

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla.— Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Sailors, civilian staff and families attended the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service baseball game at Admiral Fetterman Field in downtown Pensacola, July 11.

Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman, NAS Pensacola’s commanding officer, threw the ceremonial first pitch during the game.

“It’s amazing to see the overwhelming support the Pensacola community and Pensacola Blue Wahoos poured into this event,” said Newman. “The installation has been an integral part of the City of Pensacola for 200 years, and the community’s longstanding support of the generations of men and women training, living and working here is a contributing factor in the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation’s’ success.”

The game featured the Pensacola Blue Wahoos annual call sign jersey event, honoring naval aviation tradition by showcasing call signs on the players’ jerseys. Call signs are a method of identifying and communicating with aviators over radios. New naval aviators are assigned a call sign by senior personnel, a nickname they’ll take with them throughout their career. The nicknames can be humorously related to an aviator’s habits or characteristics, reinforcing teamwork within an organization.

Following the first pitch, NAS Pensacola-based Naval Air Technical Training Center’s (NATTC) Performing Arts Unit presented the colors during the national anthem, sung by Chief Air Traffic Controller Cierra Browne, leading chief petty officer for the installation’s administration department.

More than 150 NAS Pensacola personnel and family members attended the baseball game. Jay Gosling, the installation’s mascot, dressed in 19th century period attire in celebration of the installation’s 200th birthday, interacted with ballpark attendees, took photos with fans and cut a ceremonial birthday cake with Newman and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief Brian Bellefeuille.

Founded in 1826, Naval Air Station Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” supports operational and training missions for several tenant commands, Naval Air Technical Training Center, Naval Aviation Schools Command and Center for Technical Training. The installation also hosts Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21 and Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command. In addition to an active airfield, NAS Pensacola maintains a deepwater port supporting operations for the U.S. Coast Guard.