SLED Charges Florence County Man with Breach of Trust

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Terry Lamar Holmes, 62, with three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More on Friday, July 10, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Holmes was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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