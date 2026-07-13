County Accepting Lodging Tax Tourism Promotion Grants Until September 4th at 4pm

Whatcom County is accepting applications for tourism promotion grants to promote eligible tourism and cultural activities for 2027. This grant program is supported by the County’s lodging tax and is used to bring tourism into Whatcom County and promote economic activity.

Grants are awarded through a competitive process. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2026. Information and applications are available on the County’s website: Lodging Tax Tourism Promotion Grants

Questions regarding the tourism promotion grant program should be directed to Jake Logan, Administrative Services Coordinator [email protected] or (360) 778-5211.

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Media Contact:

Riley Sweeney, Policy and Communications Specialist

[email protected] or 360-778-5213