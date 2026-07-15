Pelotero Raises $3M and Launches the Universal Rating System - the First Standard That Defines What 'Good' Means

Pelotero Raises $3M and Launches the Universal Rating System

The URS gives every baseball and softball player a comprehensive, verifiable rating across the five tools and a personalized roadmap to maximize their potential

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pelotero today unveiled the Universal Rating System ( URS ), the defining standard in an emerging category called Player Intelligence - turning objective, verifiable data into personalized development for every baseball and softball player. The URS is a first-of-its-kind benchmark that finally defines what 'good' means for baseball and softball players at every level of the game. The company also announced it has raised $3 million in financing to accelerate the URS and expand its platform nationwide.The amateur baseball and softball industry is broken. Spending on youth sports has increased over 46% since 2019 according to an Aspen Institute survey, as families are chasing better - better metrics, better coaches, better teams, and better tournaments. But the system is organized around the wrong things. ‘Good’ has not been objectively defined across the industry. A ranking from one event means something different at the next. Everyone is measuring, but no one is measuring the same thing or in the same way. Without a standard, players are left with no honest picture of where they are or what it would take to close the distance between their level today and where they dream of playing.Player Intelligence is the category built to fix that, and the URS is its foundation. Now the organizations that develop players - teams, clubs, academies, travel programs - can put an objective standard in the hands of every athlete they serve, not just the ones who stand out. Each player gets a verified score, a clear picture of where they are, and a roadmap to improve on the Pelotero platform.The URS uses objective, time-based assessments across the five tools of baseball and softball to give every player a verified score from 0 to 1,000 - so they finally know what to work on next. The difference between a little league, high school, and professional player is the speed at which they play - they run faster, they hit harder, they throw the ball on a line. In baseball and softball, every play is a race. They are sports built around time and the URS is the first to assess for that. The URS measures what the game has always valued but never had the tools to quantify.“The URS is the foundation for what player development should look like,” said Pelotero Co-Founder Bobby Tewksbary . “For the first time, there’s a single standard for what good means. Every athlete, everywhere, can now know exactly how good they are and exactly what it takes to get better. That's never existed before.”Pelotero's broader Player Intelligence platform uses URS data to show players and coaches the fastest path to improvement. But the URS itself is meant to function as shared infrastructure for the sport - a standard the entire industry can build on, the way a credit score or golf handicap becomes the reference point an entire ecosystem organizes around.Alongside the launch, Pelotero announced it has closed a $3 million financing round. The capital will fund continued development of the URS, expansion of Pelotero’s platform capabilities, and growth of its partnerships across baseball and softball organizations nationwide - accelerating the company’s mission to democratize player development and give every athlete a clear pathway to reach their potential.About PeloteroPelotero is the first player intelligence platform that leverages expertise, data, and AI to align players, parents, and coaches around a hyper-personalized development experience. Its Universal Rating System (URS) gives every baseball and softball player a comprehensive, verifiable rating across the five tools — and a clear roadmap to close their performance potential gap. More information can be found at www.pelotero.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.