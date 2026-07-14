HCM TradeSeal Updates WageFinder with 1.8M+ Wage Records, Free Searches, and API Access

WageFinder from HCM TradeSeal

With expanded data coverage and new developer tools, WageFinder helps organizations reduce manual research and streamline compliance workflows.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCM TradeSeal announced a major update to WageFinder , its prevailing wage data platform, making it easier than ever for contractors, payroll professionals, compliance teams, and software providers to access the wage information they need.The latest version of WageFinder introduces unlimited free wage searches, the new WageFinder API, a refreshed user experience, faster and more intuitive search capabilities, and a significantly expanded prevailing wage database that now includes more than 1.8 million wage records spanning multiple agencies and historical years. The update has also tripled the amount of wage data available on the platform, giving users access to a broader collection of prevailing wage determinations across federal, state, and local sources.Historically, prevailing wage information has been scattered across multiple government websites and lengthy PDF documents, making it difficult to locate and use. WageFinder simplifies that process by transforming complex wage determinations into a searchable, structured database that helps organizations quickly find, understand, and utilize prevailing wage data.Unlimited Free Access to Prevailing Wage DataWith this update, WageFinder now offers unlimited free searches, allowing users to search, filter, and explore prevailing wage information without search limits.The platform is designed to make prevailing wage data more accessible for everyone involved in compliance, from contractors researching wage determinations to payroll teams validating wage and fringe benefit requirements.A Faster, Smarter Search ExperienceThe updated WageFinder experience is designed to help users spend less time searching and more time getting work done.Enhancements include:- A refreshed, modern interface- Faster search performance- Intelligent search with typo correction and auto-complete suggestions- Improved search relevance for more accurate results- Better overall platform speed and responsivenessWhether users are searching by job classification, location, or prevailing wage determination, WageFinder delivers faster, more accurate results.Expanded Data Across Federal, State, and Local AgenciesWageFinder now contains more than 1.8 million prevailing wage records collected from federal, state, and local agencies across multiple years. The platform has tripled its wage data since its initial launch, providing one of the industry’s most comprehensive prevailing wage resources.Current coverage includes:- Federal Davis-Bacon wage determinations- California- Illinois- Washington- Ohio- Houston, TexasHCM TradeSeal will continue expanding coverage by adding additional state and municipal wage determinations in future releases.Introducing the WageFinder APIThe update also introduces the WageFinder API, making it easier for software providers, payroll companies, compliance platforms, and enterprise organizations to integrate prevailing wage data directly into their own systems.Through the new API and interactive API Explorer, users can build requests, preview results, test integrations, and access structured prevailing wage data without manually searching government websites or parsing lengthy PDF documents.Organizations requiring API access can obtain an API key to unlock expanded capabilities, higher usage limits, and additional prevailing wage and fringe benefit data for enterprise applications and software integrations.Built for the Entire Prevailing Wage CommunityWageFinder supports everyone involved in prevailing wage compliance, including:- Contractors and subcontractors- Payroll and HR professionals- Compliance teams- Certified payroll administrators- Payroll service providers- Software developers and technology partnersBy making prevailing wage data easier to search, access, and integrate, WageFinder helps organizations reduce manual research, improve payroll accuracy, and strengthen compliance efforts.Looking AheadThis major platform update lays the foundation for continued innovation across WageFinder. Future enhancements will expand state and municipal coverage, add greater depth to union wage information, and introduce new integrations with HCM TradeSeal, including the upcoming WageIntelligence feature that will bring prevailing wage intelligence directly into payroll compliance workflows.To learn more about WageFinder, visit https://wagefinder.org For questions about WageFinder, the WageFinder API, or data partnership opportunities, visit https://hcmtradeseal.com/wagefinder-contact or email hello@hcmtradeseal.com.About HCM TradeSealFounded in 2020, HCM TradeSeal is a leading Human Capital Management compliance solution for the construction industry. Recognized as Prevailing Wage Compliance Service of the Year 2025 by ManageHR Magazine, HCM TradeSeal integrates with the nation’s most widely used payroll and ERP systems. The platform specializes in complex union payroll, Davis-Bacon compliance, and full-service rate management, helping payroll teams save time while ensuring accurate, compliant reporting.To learn more or request a free demo, visit www.hcmtradeseal.com

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