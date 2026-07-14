Suni Lee Trains Toward LA 2028 at Her Home Gym

Olympic champion Suni Lee trains toward the 2028 LA Games at Midwest Gymnastics, her home club.

Suni Lee returns to Midwest Gymnastics, reunited with coaches Jess Graba and Ali Lim as she trains toward the 2028 LA Games.

Ali and I have coached Suni since she was a little girl in this gym. For her to walk back through these doors and go after 2028 on her own terms, it means the world.” — Jess Graba, Elite Head Coach, Midwest Gymnastics

LITTLE CANADA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midwest Gymnastics , the Little Canada club where Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee first trained, is proud to support her pursuit of a return to elite competition with her sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.For Lee, the path forward runs through the gym where it began. Midwest is co-owned by husband-and-wife team Jess Graba and Ali Lim, who together coach the club's elite athletes, Lee among them. Graba, the club's elite head coach, has been Lee's longtime personal coach, and Lim has co-coached the elite program throughout Lee's development, guiding her from her earliest years in the gym to the top of the Olympic podium in Tokyo and through a six-medal Olympic career. The gym this spring also welcomed Jeff Graba, Jess's twin brother and the former head coach at Auburn University, where he coached Lee through her collegiate years. Together, the staff brings the full arc of Lee's coaching career under one roof."Ali and I have coached Suni since she was a little girl in this gym, and watching her decide to chase this again is something I'll never take for granted. She's already given the sport everything, so for her to walk back through these doors and go after 2028 on her own terms, with our whole team behind her, it means the world. We're just going to do the work and enjoy every day of it," said Jess Graba, elite head coach of Midwest Gymnastics.A six-time Olympic medalist, Lee won the individual all-around gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, along with a team silver and a bronze on the uneven bars, becoming the first Hmong American to win Olympic gold. At the Paris 2024 Games she added a team gold and bronze medals in both the individual all-around and the uneven bars. Her return to the podium in Paris followed a widely documented comeback from a serious health challenge, a story that earned her national recognition.Lee qualified for elite status at Midwest Gymnastics by age 11. The same coaching, standards, and belief in what hard work can build shape every program at the club, from its youngest recreational classes to its highest-level competitive athletes.Midwest Gymnastics will share more about Lee's training and the gym's role in the months ahead, in coordination with Lee and her representatives.About Midwest GymnasticsEstablished in 1995, Midwest Gymnastics is a family-owned club in Little Canada, Minnesota, co-owned by husband-and-wife team Jess Graba and Ali Lim. Graba serves as elite head coach and Lim as co-owner and coach, and together they coach the club's elite athletes, including Suni Lee, whom they have developed since her earliest years in the gym. Midwest trains gymnasts competing at the highest levels of the sport, including elite, Division I, and USA National Team athletes, and is nationally recognized as Lee's training home. Learn more at www.midwestgymnastics.com Media Contact: Eddie M. Faulkner, Head of Gym Operations & People, eddie@midwestgymnastics.com, 651-482-9616

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