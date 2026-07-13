Dean Street Strategies Expands Platform to Support Emerging Growth Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Street Strategies today announced the expansion of its advisory and operating platform to support a select group of startup and emerging growth companies. After several years of serving primarily as the operating platform for Bauer Investments and its portfolio companies, the firm will once again extend its services to founders, entrepreneurs, and leadership teams seeking experienced operational and financial guidance.Since its founding, Dean Street Strategies has partnered with executives, investors, and business owners to build scalable organizations through disciplined financial management, operational execution, and strategic leadership. While much of the firm’s recent work has focused on supporting Bauer Investments’ growing portfolio, the systems, processes, and operating model developed during that time have positioned the firm to selectively expand its services to businesses outside of the Bauer ecosystem.“Dean Street Strategies was never intended to be a traditional consulting firm,” said Christopher Garcia, Founder and Managing Partner of Dean Street Strategies. “We are operators first. Over the past several years, we’ve had the opportunity to work alongside Bauer Investments and its portfolio companies, helping management teams strengthen operations, improve financial performance, and execute growth strategies. As our platform has matured, we’re excited to make that same operational expertise available to a select number of startup and emerging growth companies.”Dean Street Strategies provides hands-on strategic and operational support across a broad range of business functions, including:Strategic business advisoryFractional CFO and financial leadershipBookkeeping oversightBudgeting, forecasting, and cash flow managementFinancial reporting and KPI developmentCapital planning and investor readinessMergers and acquisitions advisoryOperational improvement and organizational scalingExecutive leadership support and business operationsRather than delivering recommendations from the sidelines, Dean Street Strategies integrates directly with leadership teams, helping companies build the financial infrastructure, operational discipline, and strategic execution necessary for sustainable growth.“One of the greatest competitive advantages we’ve built at Bauer Investments is our ability to actively support the companies we invest in,” said Mario Bauer, Managing Partner of Bauer Investments. “Dean Street Strategies has been instrumental in helping management teams establish financial discipline, strengthen operations, and execute growth initiatives that create long-term enterprise value. Expanding that platform to support select startup and emerging growth companies is a natural evolution of what we’ve been building for years. We believe experienced operators who have built businesses create better outcomes than advisors who simply provide recommendations.”Dean Street Strategies will continue serving as the operating platform for Bauer Investments while selectively accepting engagements with startup and emerging growth companies that align with the firm’s collaborative, execution-focused approach.“Our objective has always been to create lasting value,” Garcia added. “Whether we’re supporting a Bauer Investments portfolio company or working alongside an independent founder, our mission is the same—to provide institutional-quality financial and operational leadership that helps businesses grow with discipline, confidence, and purpose.”About Dean Street StrategiesDean Street Strategies is a strategic advisory and business operating firm serving the Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin markets. The firm provides strategic, financial, and operational leadership to startup and emerging growth companies while serving as the operating platform for Bauer Investments. By combining institutional financial discipline with hands-on execution, Dean Street partners with founders, executives, and investors to build scalable, enduring businesses.About Bauer InvestmentsBauer Investments is a private investment and operating firm focused on acquiring, investing in, and building lower middle-market companies with significant long-term growth potential. Through its partnership with Dean Street Strategies, Bauer Investments provides portfolio companies with strategic, financial, and operational resources designed to accelerate growth, strengthen performance, and create enduring enterprise value.Media ContactDean Street StrategiesDallas & Austin, Texasinfo@deanstreetstrategies.com

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