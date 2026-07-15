Fed RP Expands Nationwide to Provide Specialized Retirement Planning for Federal Employees

Picture of the Fed RP Team, Financial and Retirement Planning for Federal Employees

Fed RP is expanding nationwide, providing fiduciary planning, investment management, and retirement guidance for federal employees and retirees.

Federal employees have earned valuable benefits, but the rules and choices surrounding those benefits can be difficult to coordinate.” — Gregory Guenther

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fed RP , a specialized financial planning group focused on the needs of federal employees and retirees, is expanding its national reach and educational resources to serve more members of the federal workforce across the United States.Building on its roots in New Jersey and the greater Northeast, Fed RP now works with federal employees, retirees, and their families nationwide. The expansion reflects growing demand for financial planning that addresses the specialized benefits, retirement systems, and career decisions associated with federal service.Fed RP helps federal workers navigate FERS and CSRS retirement benefits, Thrift Savings Plan strategy, Social Security timing, survivor benefit elections, Roth TSP considerations, tax-efficient retirement income, estate planning coordination, and long-term wealth and risk-management decisions.“Federal employees have earned valuable benefits, but the rules and choices surrounding those benefits can be difficult to coordinate,” said Gregory Guenther , Managing Director of Fed RP. “Our goal is to help each client understand how their pension, TSP, Social Security, investments, taxes, and family priorities work together as part of one retirement strategy.”Fed RP serves employees and retirees from federal agencies and organizations including Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, federal law enforcement, and other areas of government service.The group’s national expansion will include broader educational outreach, increased access to personalized retirement planning, and additional resources designed to help federal employees make informed decisions throughout their careers and into retirement.“We are expanding nationwide because federal employees in every part of the country face many of the same highly specialized retirement decisions,” Guenther said. “Technology allows us to deliver a personal and organized planning experience regardless of where a client lives or works, while maintaining the specialized attention that federal retirement planning requires.”Fed RP was established with a dedicated focus on the federal employee community and is supported by the fiduciary planning infrastructure and broader resources of GRANTvest Financial Group. Its mission is to help federal employees better understand the benefits they have earned and make confident decisions before, during, and after retirement.The Fed RP advisory team includes Managing Directors Gregory Guenther and Anthony Caputo , along with financial planners Joseph Cammayo, Leo Wong, and Chuck Drawbaugh. The advisors are supported by a dedicated team of operational and administrative professionals who help provide a responsive, thoughtful, and organized client experience.Guenther is also a frequent contributor to national financial media, providing commentary on retirement planning, wealth management, cash-flow strategy, investment decisions, and changing financial trends. His published insights reflect Fed RP’s emphasis on practical financial education and informed decision-making.The Fed RP team maintains a broader commitment to professional leadership, community service, and responsible stewardship. Guenther and Caputo participate in charitable and community-focused initiatives, and Caputo recently joined the Board of Directors of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore, where he also serves on the Investment Committee.Members of the team and its affiliated organization have received recognition from InvestmentNews, AdvisorHub, ETF.com, and local community publications. These honors reflect the team’s continued growth, professional development, and commitment to helping clients plan with greater clarity and confidence.Fed RP’s planning process is designed to move federal employees beyond isolated financial decisions and toward a coordinated retirement and wealth-management strategy. The group works with employees who are approaching retirement, current retirees, and federal families seeking a second opinion on their benefits, investments, retirement income, and long-term financial plans.To learn more about Fed RP’s nationwide federal retirement planning services and educational resources, visit www.FedRP.com

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