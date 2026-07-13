New York State Office of General Services Announces 2026 Lineup f...

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced the lineup for New York State’s Summer Stage in Harlem 2026 series of free concerts presented by OGS and the Harlem Community Development Corporation.

The free concerts, hosted by WBLS 107.5 FM Radio Host Bob Lee, take place between 5 and 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem.

“Harlem serves as the longtime home to a thriving Black arts and culture scene, and this year’s lineup of talented artists will celebrate that enduring legacy,” Commissioner Moy said. “From gospel and jazz to R&B and hip-hop, the Summer Stage in Harlem concert series will be filled with unforgettable performances for all to enjoy in the heart of the neighborhood.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The annual Summer Stage in Harlem concert series provides a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to celebrate the season. The variety of live performers this year reflects the energy and diversity of one of New York's most vibrant neighborhoods.”

July 16, 5 to 7 p.m. | The Priceless Band with Manny Houston

The Priceless Band is led by the fearless and soulful Saundra Price. They will have you on your feet, dancing non-stop to your favorite old school tunes by performers such as Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin. Plus, today’s music hits from Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more. This is the band for your listening and dancing pleasures. They are simply priceless.

Manny Houston is a consummate performer across all genres. He was last seen on Broadway in “Illinoise” and before that in Las Vegas with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Freestyle Love Supreme improvisational hip-hop comedy group. He has performed alongside the likes of Ne-Yo, Wayne Brady, Stephen Colbert, GC Cameron of The Spinners, and Glenn Leonard of The Temptations. He’s a lead singer in the legendary a cappella group Rockapella and a lead in the touring show “Forever Motown.” Manny holds a degree in classical piano performance from the College of Charleston.

July 23, 5 to 7 p.m. | The Steven Kroon Latin Jazz Sextet with Kali Rodriguez-Peña

The Steven Kroon Latin Jazz Sextet is a high-energy, electrifying band that blends the distinct sounds of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian jazz music. They have spent 15 years performing at popular festivals and venues. Band members include Steven Kroon on congas and percussion, Igor Atalita on keyboard, Alex “Apollo” Ayala on bass, Bryan Carrott on vibraphone, Craig Rivers on sax and flute, and Alex Garcia on drums. If you love Latin Jazz, The Steve Kroon Latin Jazz Sextet is the real deal.

Kalí Rodríguez-Peña is a Latin Grammy-nominated trumpeter, composer, bandleader, educator, and one of the leading voices of a new generation of Cuban musicians in New York City. Born and raised in Havana, he blends traditional Cuban motifs with the lineage of jazz musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, and Freddie Hubbard. Rodríguez-Peña has performed at major venues and festivals across North America and collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Arturo O’Farrill, Paquito D’Rivera, Chucho Valdés, Michel Camilo, Esperanza Spalding, Miguel Zenón, and more. With his band, Mélange, Rodríguez-Peña creates an energetic fusion of Afro-Cuban folkloric rhythms, jazz harmony, improvisation, and contemporary groove.

July 30, 5 to 7 p.m. | TJ Reddick & Chosen with Anthony Evans and the Harlem Praise Singers

TJ Reddick & Chosen is a gospel and jazz music group led by TJ Reddick. They gained attention for their single "Just What He Said," which cracked the Mediabase Top 200 chart.

Anthony Evans and the Harlem Praise Singers is a powerful gospel ensemble led by Evans. Anthony Evans has a decade-and-a-half worth of studio recordings, songwriting, worship leading, vocal arranging, touring, and so much more. Through it all, Evans’ creative pursuits have maintained an unflinching authenticity. Evans has topped gospel charts, crossed over into pop, worked on Grammy-winning projects, stepped out on the world’s most hallowed stages, such as the Hollywood Bowl, and even won the ear of Christina Aguilera for a remarkable run on NBC’s “The Voice.” You’ll love Anthony’s moving music and joyful sound.

August 6, 5 to 7 p.m. | Jeff Foxx Band with Terryl Lee

The Jeff Foxx Band has delivered unforgettable live entertainment for more than 30 years. Led by legendary radio personality Jeff Foxx, the band is known for high-energy performances, exceptional musicianship, and their crowd-pleasing versatility. The Jeff Foxx Band has shared stages with world-renowned artists and entertained audiences of all sizes. When Jeff straps on his legendary gold Fender Jazz Bass, audiences know they're in for an unforgettable experience.

Terryl Lee, born and raised in Harlem, proudly carries the spirit of his hometown into every performance. While his music has reached audiences far beyond New York City, he remains connected to the community and culture that shaped him. Being the son of a former band leader, Terryl Lee lived in a world of music. At a young age, Terryl began writing and performing his songs for his family and friends. This began his own career in music. Terryl blends authenticity, soul, and storytelling into every song he writes, honoring the legends that inspire his journey. He is guided by the artists who demonstrate what it truly means to be a songwriter, performer, and musician. He carries their influence forward while continuing to forge his own unique path.

August 13, 5 to 7 p.m. | Alyson Williams with Shanay Morant

Alyson Williams, the legendary First Lady of Def Jam, is a dynamic vocalist known for her soulful blend of R&B, jazz, and Broadway flair. Born in Harlem and raised on the stage, she rose from in-demand studio singer to chart-topping solo artist with hits such as “Just Call My Name.” Her talent has taken her from Broadway productions and national tours to international performances for royalty. Still a force in contemporary music, Alyson continues to captivate audiences with her signature shows and powerful stage presence, while also mentoring emerging artists and creating new work for stage and screen. Alyson Williams remains a true triple threat — singer, actress, and creative visionary.

Shanay Morant is a New York-based R&B artist, songwriter, and producer. Her music is rooted in soulful emotion and smooth melodic storytelling. She crafts songs from the inside out, writing and producing from lived experience and genuine feelings. Her artistry has taken her to some of the most celebrated stages, including SXSW, where she performed at the Dawa and VeniceMusic unity showcase, affirming her place as a rising voice in contemporary R&B. Shanay doesn’t just make music. She makes the music that moves you.

August 20, 5 to 7 p.m. | Keith “The Captain” Gamble with CLEAN MONEY MUSIC, and Kenny Allan Smith’s Peace & Serenity & the Harlem Choir

Keith “The Captain” Gamble is a New York City-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and harmonica player renowned for his deep roots in the blues and his energetic live performances with his backing band, the Nu Gypsies.

CLEAN MONEY MUSIC presents a diverse group of hip-hop artists and entertainers who take responsibility to improve conditions around them. They return rap music to its original roots, with social commentary, lifestyle, culture, and fun. This talented group entertains, educates, and empowers audiences with great music and memorable performances. Their show infuses hip-hop with R&B, afrobeat, pop, Latin music, and dance. Their performance is a joy for the entire family.

Kenny Allan Smith is a singer, pianist, conductor, and founder of the gospel group, Peace & Serenity. He is a versatile performer, known for high-energy shows. He has performed on NBC’s “Clash of the Choirs,” “The Late Show” with host David Letterman, “The Tonight Show” with host Jimmy Fallon, “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” and more. Theater credits include “The Wiz” at The National Theater, “Porgy and Bess” with The New Jersey State Opera, and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at The Count Basie Theater.

All events are free and open to the public. Please bring your own chair.

Summer Stage in Harlem sponsors include WBLS 107.5 FM, Harlem Presents, Harlem Week, Harlem Community Development Corporation, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Touro College, and New York State of Health.

For event updates and additional information, visit ogs.ny.gov/plaza-events-harlem @Plazaeventsharlem on Facebook and Instagram, or call (212) 775-3784.