Nimbl Releases 2026 Annual Safety Report Citing Procedural Errors as Most Reported Cause of Incidents

Industry Report Offers Valuable Insight on State of Business Aviation Safety

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl, business aviation’s most popular manuals and safety management platform, released its Annual Safety Report. Drawing on data collected through incident reports submitted to Nimbl’s Safety Management System (SMS) platform, the report provides an analysis of the most significant safety issues experienced by operators over the past year. Among the report’s key findings, procedural errors ranked as the most frequently reported cause of safety-related incidents.

The report examines a broad range of safety categories, including procedures, aircraft systems, facilities and environments, aircraft movement, towing, and other operational areas. While submissions represented operators and departments of varying sizes and types, several recurring safety incidents emerged throughout the data. The report also provides detailed analysis as to where and how safety events occur, identifying the phase of flight associated with each incident as well as the primary contributing factors, including aircraft, crew, facility, and operational issues.

“As an industry, we can’t become complacent when it comes to safety practices,” said Mark Baier, CEO of Nimbl. “The risks facing operators continue to evolve as technology, operations, and the business aviation environment changes. This report highlights recent incidents, providing operators with actionable intelligence they can use to strengthen their safety culture and proactively address operational threats before they can become actual incidents.”

Other key highlights of Nimbl’s findings include:

60% of incidents occurred during ground operations or the approach phase of flight

58% of incidents cited 2 or more contributing risk factors

60% of reports list both human and operational risks

A significant number of those same events also involved third parties, reinforcing the highly interconnected nature of business aviation. The data collected shows that many of business aviation’s biggest safety vulnerabilities are occurring during everyday operations as well as on the ground. “Just like the Swiss Cheese Model concept teaches us, incidents are rarely caused by one single issue. More often, they happen when small gaps in procedures, communication, training, or operational oversight line up at the wrong time,” said Baier. “Our report helps operators better understand where those gaps are occurring so they can take a more proactive approach to safety and ultimately fly better and safer.”

Nimbl’s 2026 Annual Safety Report is available for download at https://gonimbl.com/get-your-safety-report/

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,700 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

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