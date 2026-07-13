Seesaw Wins Future’s Best of Show Award for 2026, Presented by Tech & Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw is the recipient of Future’s Best of Show Award, presented at ISTELive 2026 by Tech & Learning in the Primary Education category.Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance.Winners were formally notified during ISTELive and publicly announced on techlearning.com. Winners receive a crystal-glass trophy directly after the show. Further promotion will continue after ISTE through Tech & Learning’s other subscriber-facing channels.“The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.Designed specifically for elementary classrooms, Seesaw empowers educators to create engaging, multimodal learning experiences where every student can demonstrate their understanding in ways that work best for them. By combining interactive instruction, standards-aligned lessons, digital portfolios, family engagement, and AI-powered teaching tools in one platform, Seesaw helps teachers personalize learning, save valuable instructional time, and make student growth visible throughout the school year.“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.About Seesaw:Seesaw is the leading learning platform built specifically for elementary education. Trusted by more than 25 million students, teachers, and families worldwide, Seesaw combines instructional tools, standards-aligned lessons, AI-powered teaching support, student portfolios, and family communication in one easy-to-use platform. By making learning visible through creative, multimodal experiences, Seesaw helps every student participate, every teacher personalize instruction, and every family stay connected to what matters most, student learning.For more information, or to request a review copy, please contact:Dina Kandzic-Petrut, Media Manager, Nashville, TNMedina@seesaw.com

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