PALM BEACH COUNTY LAWYERS SUSPENDED FOR SIGNING DEAD CLIENT'S NAME

July 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET

The Florida Supreme Court has suspended two South Florida lawyers for forging a dead client's signature on settlement agreements. Both men said they didn't know their client had died when they signed for him.

Lee David Sarkin of Boca Raton and Drew Mark Levitt of Ocean Ridge represented a man named David Poschmann, who filed disability discrimination lawsuits against businesses across Florida. Poschmann died on Nov. 12, 2021, while Sarkin and Levitt — neither of whom accepted a request for comment — were negotiating a settlement in a case against Oceanside 99 Condominium Association.