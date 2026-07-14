Grammy-Nominated Stars Jordin Sparks and Brenda K. Starr Headline 'Your Health in Full Bloom 2026'—50% Off Tickets

Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield, Shay Johnson, Kym Lee-King & More Join a NYC Evening of Live Music, Inspiration, Celebrity Appearances & Health Empowerment

Through known voices, world-class performances, leading health experts & community resources, we're creating an experience to help people gain knowledge, find answers, and take charge of their health.” — Chryl Chambers, Organizer and Head of Marketing, Fibroid Fighters

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One unforgettable night. Two legendary performances. A powerful cause.

Fibroid Fighters Foundation is thrilled to announce that Grammy-nominated recording artists Jordin Sparks and Brenda K. Starr will headline Your Health in Full Bloom 2026, an inspiring celebration of health, empowerment, and community taking place in New York City.

For a limited time, attendees can receive 50% OFF admission, with the discount automatically applied at registration. With celebrity appearances, live performances, inspiring conversations, and exclusive experiences all in one evening, tickets are expected to sell quickly.

More than a concert or health event, Your Health in Full Bloom brings together entertainment, advocacy, and education to create an experience that uplifts, inspires, and empowers every attendee to prioritize their health while celebrating resilience and community.

Taking center stage is Jordin Sparks, whose chart-topping hits, including No Air, Tattoo, and Battlefield, helped define a generation after becoming the youngest winner in American Idol history. Beyond her acclaimed music, television, and film career, Sparks has also championed health and wellness initiatives, making her a fitting voice for this year's event.

Joining her is international recording artist Brenda K. Starr, whose timeless hit I Still Believe remains one of pop music's most iconic ballads. From freestyle sensation to acclaimed Latin music artist, Starr's remarkable journey of perseverance and reinvention reflects the spirit of overcoming challenges and embracing new beginnings.

The evening will also feature an exciting lineup of celebrity hosts and special guests, including Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Shay Johnson (Love & Hip Hop: Miami), Toya Johnson (Toya & Reginae), and renowned celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee-King. Together, they will share personal experiences, spark meaningful conversations, and help connect attendees with trusted resources and leading experts.

"Guests will leave feeling inspired, empowered, and confident to question what they've been told to simply 'live with.' Too often, people normalize symptoms or health concerns that deserve attention." said Chryl Chambers, Head of Marketing, Fibroid Fighters. "Through recognizable voices, world-class performances, leading health experts, and community resources, we're creating an experience where entertainment, education, and advocacy come together to help people gain knowledge, find answers, and take charge of their health."

In addition to performances by Jordin Sparks and Brenda K. Starr, attendees will have opportunities to connect with world-class physicians, healthcare advocates, and community leaders throughout the evening. These conversations will offer valuable insights into medical innovations and emerging treatment options, giving guests a chance to explore important health topics in an engaging and accessible environment.

Hosted by Fibroid Fighters Foundation, the program supports the organization's efforts to increase awareness of uterine fibroids and connect individuals with trusted information and support services. Through events like Your Health in Full Bloom, the Foundation continues to expand the conversation around women's health and encourage earlier diagnosis and treatment.

For a limited time, all registrations automatically receive 50% OFF. This special offer is expected to end soon.

Reserve your seat today by visiting Eventbrite or www.fibroidfighters.org.

From Grammy-nominated performances and celebrity appearances to informative discussions and unique networking opportunities, Your Health in Full Bloom promises an unforgettable evening in New York City.

About Fibroid Fighters Foundation

Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization dedicated to raising awareness of uterine fibroids and supporting individuals through education, outreach, and advocacy. The Foundation works to connect communities with trusted information, encourage informed healthcare decisions, and advance awareness of women's health issues nationwide.

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