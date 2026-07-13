SCC mourns passing of staff member Amasa Hoskins

Amasa Hoskins, a staff member at Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown, passed away July 9, 2026.

Hoskins had worked for SCC since November 2019 as a groundskeeper. He previously worked as a temporary firefighter with CAL FIRE from June 1991 through November 2002.

In his free time, Hoskins enjoyed duck hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, two children, a sister and his parents.

Information regarding services is not yet available.

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