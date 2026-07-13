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I-35 northbound ramp to Mesaba Ave in Duluth to close July 9 (July 8, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound I-35 exit ramp to Hwy 194 (Mesaba Ave)/Superior St on Thursday, July 9 at 9 a.m. The closure will last until Friday, July 10 at 5 a.m. This closure is for bridge work in the area. Traffic wanting to access Highway 194/Central Entrance should follow a posted detour to northbound Highway 53. Traffic to downtown Duluth should exit at the ramp to 5th Ave W/Lake Ave.

Travelers can plan ahead and see updated road closures and traffic conditions at 511mn.org.

Work zone safety tips

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
  • Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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I-35 northbound ramp to Mesaba Ave in Duluth to close July 9 (July 8, 2026)

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