I-35 northbound ramp to Mesaba Ave in Duluth to close July 9 (July 8, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound I-35 exit ramp to Hwy 194 (Mesaba Ave)/Superior St on Thursday, July 9 at 9 a.m. The closure will last until Friday, July 10 at 5 a.m. This closure is for bridge work in the area. Traffic wanting to access Highway 194/Central Entrance should follow a posted detour to northbound Highway 53. Traffic to downtown Duluth should exit at the ramp to 5th Ave W/Lake Ave.

Travelers can plan ahead and see updated road closures and traffic conditions at 511mn.org.

Work zone safety tips

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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