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MnDOT seeks public input on Highway 210 Corridor Study in Otter Tail County (July 8, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public input as it begins the Highway 210 Corridor Study, which will evaluate transportation needs and opportunities along Highway 210 between Interstate 94 in Fergus Falls and U.S. Highway 71 in Hewitt.

The study will identify long-term opportunities to improve safety, mobility and connectivity for corridor travelers.

As part of the study kickoff, MnDOT project staff will attend the West Otter Tail County Fair in Fergus Falls, July 15 through July 18, to share information, answer questions, and gather public input. Visit MnDOT’s booth in the Main Exhibit Building during the exhibit hours at the fair.  

Community members are encouraged to participate online by completing a survey and contributing to an interactive map to share how they use Highway 210 and identify opportunities for future improvements.
Learn more about the project and share feedback at the Highway 210 Corridor Study website.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL or foreign language interpreter, another reasonable accommodation, or documents in an alternative format (such as Braille or large print) for this event or related materials, email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

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MnDOT seeks public input on Highway 210 Corridor Study in Otter Tail County (July 8, 2026)

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