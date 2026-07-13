Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,178 in the last 365 days.

Temporary detour of Highway 200 railroad crossing in Mahnomen scheduled July 13-17 (July 8, 2026)

Latest news releases

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a temporary detour on Highway 200 in Mahnomen starting July 13 through July 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Railroad crews will be completing repairs at the crossing on Highway 200, just west of the Highway 59 intersection.

During this work, traffic will be detoured to East Washington Avenue/County Road 20 and North Main Street in Mahnomen. All work and schedules are weather permitting.  

On July 13, weather permitting, MnDOT will also be starting the pedestrian improvement project at Highway 59 and Adams Avenue in Mahnomen. Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control devices, signs and closures related to both the railroad’s project and MnDOT’s project. Please drive with caution in every work zone, and never enter a roadway that’s blocked with barriers or cones.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary detour of Highway 200 railroad crossing in Mahnomen scheduled July 13-17 (July 8, 2026)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.