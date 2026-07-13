Temporary detour of Highway 200 railroad crossing in Mahnomen scheduled July 13-17 (July 8, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a temporary detour on Highway 200 in Mahnomen starting July 13 through July 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Railroad crews will be completing repairs at the crossing on Highway 200, just west of the Highway 59 intersection.

During this work, traffic will be detoured to East Washington Avenue/County Road 20 and North Main Street in Mahnomen. All work and schedules are weather permitting.

On July 13, weather permitting, MnDOT will also be starting the pedestrian improvement project at Highway 59 and Adams Avenue in Mahnomen. Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control devices, signs and closures related to both the railroad’s project and MnDOT’s project. Please drive with caution in every work zone, and never enter a roadway that’s blocked with barriers or cones.

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