Blatnik Bridge lane closures in place for routine inspections (July 13, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting routine bridge inspections on I-535 Blatnik Bridge starting on July 13. Motorists can expect a right lane closure Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16 on the southbound/Superior-bound side of the bridge.

From Monday, July 20 to Thursday, July 23, motorists can expect a right lane closure on the northbound/Duluth-bound side of the bridge. Daily lane closures underneath the bridge truss may also be required in the opposing direction to the right lane closures.

This is annual, routine inspection work on the bridge. For information about the Blatnik Bridge replacement project, please visit the project website.

Work zone safety tips

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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