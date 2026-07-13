Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,178 in the last 365 days.

Blatnik Bridge lane closures in place for routine inspections (July 13, 2026)

Latest news releases

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting routine bridge inspections on I-535 Blatnik Bridge starting on July 13. Motorists can expect a right lane closure Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16 on the southbound/Superior-bound side of the bridge.

From Monday, July 20 to Thursday, July 23, motorists can expect a right lane closure on the northbound/Duluth-bound side of the bridge. Daily lane closures underneath the bridge truss may also be required in the opposing direction to the right lane closures.

This is annual, routine inspection work on the bridge. For information about the Blatnik Bridge replacement project, please visit the project website.

Work zone safety tips

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org  or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Do the  zipper merge.
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Blatnik Bridge lane closures in place for routine inspections (July 13, 2026)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.