Chapter Changes Name To Chapter Renovation as It Continues to Enhance the Home Renovation Experience

The name change reinforces its tech-driven approach to home renovation while building on its reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and client experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapter, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, today announced it will move forward as Chapter Renovation, marking the next phase of the company's evolution as it continues to redefine the home renovation experience.

Eran Polack, CEO and Founder of Chapter Renovation, said "The Chapter name has become synonymous with a better renovation experience, and our new identity represents the growth we've achieved, the trust we've earned, and our vision for continuing to raise the industry standard for home renovation."

Having completed over 1,000 renovation projects, Chapter Renovation has earned a reputation for combining thoughtful design with disciplined project execution. What began in New York City has expanded to offices in Miami, New Jersey, Westchester, and Connecticut, establishing the company as a leading technology-driven design-build firm serving homeowners across some of the country's most prominent residential markets.

"The home renovation industry has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Eli Moyal, Founder and COO of Chapter Renovation. "Homeowners deserve a process that's more transparent, more organized, and ultimately more respectful of their time. We've spent years building the systems, technology, and specialized teams that make that possible, and Chapter Renovation reflects our long-term vision for where the industry is headed."

Chapter Renovation’s success stems from prioritizing specialized in-house teams, refined operational processes, and proprietary technology to address many of the longstanding inefficiencies that have previously challenged the renovation industry. Central to a customer-first experience is RenoTech™, Chapter Renovation's proprietary technology platform, which provides real-time project visibility, advanced design visualization, digital documentation, financial tracking, and AI-powered operational tools. RenoTech™ allows all phases of a project, including design, permitting, procurement, and construction, to create a more transparent and efficient renovation process for homeowners.

Following its name change, Chapter Renovation will continue its growth momentum by introducing new technology, informative content, and initiatives that help homeowners better navigate the renovation process while raising the standard for transparency, project completion time, and client experience across the industry.

For more information about Chapter Renovation and its innovative approach to home renovation, please visit hellochapter.com.

About Chapter Renovation

Chapter Renovation is a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience. Its mission is to create dream homes that reflect each homeowner's unique style through high-quality, innovative renovation solutions. Often quoted in Mansion Global, House Digest, Homes and Gardens, HousingWire, and MarketWatch, Chapter Renovation specializes in complete renovations, home additions, kitchens, and bathroom remodels. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Chapter Renovation integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the renovation journey through its proprietary Renotech™ platform. It leverages AI and advanced digital solutions to streamline communication and elevate the client experience—ensuring a seamless, modern, and mindful process. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.