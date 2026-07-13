New Children’s Book Turns Marine Life into Real-Life Heroes Inspiring Kids to Take Action

Ocean Superheroes is an engaging story introducing young readers to the real-life “superheroes” of the ocean and how they help protect the planet.

Ocean Superheroes is a powerful reminder that the next generation of explorers will shape the future of our planet by inviting young readers to embrace adventure, make waves, and impact our world. ” — Jean Case Chairperson of National Geographic Society

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --A new children’s picture book is making waves by turning ocean science into an empowering adventure for young readers. Ocean Superheroes by Gabrielle Raymond McGee (Tiny Torch Books/June 23, 2026), is a vibrant, educational story that invites children to discover the surprising ways marine animals help protect the planet—guided by renowned oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle.Ocean Superheroes stands out by introducing young readers to real marine “heroes”—from plankton to whales—and the vital roles they play in sustaining ocean health, while seamlessly weaving STEM concepts into an engaging, easy-to-understand story.The story revolves around a curious classroom that embarks on an unforgettable journey into the depths of the ocean with Dr. Earle, a real-life guide, uncovering the rich biodiversity that keeps Earth healthy.Along the way, one curious student discovers that the ocean is filled with “superheroes” and is inspired to become a “Wavemaker”—joining a real-world movement founded by the author. She rallies her friends to form a Wavemaker team, taking action in their community by cleaning local beaches and helping protect ocean life, showing young readers how small efforts can create meaningful change.“The ocean’s embrace knows no bounds, and neither should children’s dreams,” says Gabrielle, who is also the founder of FutureWavesHQ.org. “Every child, every parent, every caregiver, and every teacher has a place by the shore, a voice that matters, and the power to create change. This is why I wrote this book.”Ocean Superheroes empowers readers with simple, actionable ways to protect oceans and marine life, and includes a glossary and additional resources for parents, educators, and curious learners who want to dive deeper.At a time when environmental awareness is more important than ever, Ocean Superheroes offers a hopeful, engaging entry point for children to learn about conservation and become stewards of the planet. Perfect for classrooms, libraries, and families, the book delivers a powerful message: everyone, no matter their age, can help protect our ocean and our planet.The author is available for interviews and bylined articles. To request a review copy and schedule an interview contact: Trina Kaye – TrinaKaye@tkopr.com.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Gabrielle Raymond McGee is a children's book author and founder of FutureWavesHQ.org, an organization inspiring kids to protect our planet through nature, STEM education, and entrepreneurship. She is an inaugural graduate of The Wharton School's Global MBA program, and also holds an MPA from NYU. Gabrielle’s career spans entertainment, fashion, and professional sports—including Major League Baseball—and she spent over a decade empowering women entrepreneurs as the Chief Operating Officer of the Tory Burch Foundation. She serves on the Board of Dr. Sylvia Earle’s Mission Blue. Gabrielle is also mom to three incredible children—the ultimate Wavemakers—and their sandy-pawed sidekick, Mr. Livingston. She lives in Florida, inspired every day by the ocean and its superheroes.Tiny Torch Books is devoted to crafting beautiful books that excite, engage, and inspire kids. They publish stories that ignite ideas and curiosity, and that lay the foundation for a lifetime love of reading. For more information visit: www.TinyTorchBooks.com

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