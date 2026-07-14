Mindcore Technologies Contains Live Cyberattack on Multi-Location Medical Practice in Under 3 Minutes

Attacker hijacked employee email and moved on bank accounts and credit cards. Mindcore locked them out in under three minutes. Zero dollars lost.

Most businesses find out about an attack like this from their bank, weeks later and six figures lighter. Our clients hear it from us while the attacker is still typing.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a Boca Raton-based technology service provider, announced the successful containment of a live cyberattack against one of its clients, a multi-location medical practice. From the moment the alert fired, Mindcore’s security operations team shut the attack down in under three minutes, ending an attempted takeover of the practice’s bank accounts and credit cards with zero financial loss.The attacker gained access to employee email and moved quietly, taking deliberate steps to keep the activity invisible to the practice’s staff while working to seize control of the organization’s bank accounts and credit cards. Attacks of this kind are engineered to go unnoticed until the money is already gone.That is not how this one ended. Mindcore’s monitoring flagged the intrusion, and within three minutes of the alert the attacker was locked out: access blocked, active sessions revoked, credentials reset. A same-day review of the practice’s full environment confirmed no other accounts were compromised. The practice’s financial institutions confirmed no unauthorized activity on any account, and staff were back in email the same day.The speed was engineered, not luck. Mindcore runs a layered detection and response stack built on the assumption that attackers will eventually get in, and that the outcome is decided by what happens in the minutes after they do. The company does not disclose the composition of that stack publicly, a policy it says keeps attackers from mapping the defenses they would need to evade.“Most businesses find out about an attack like this from their bank, weeks later and six figures lighter,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “Our clients hear it from us while the attacker is still typing. That is the standard we built this company around: detect in seconds, contain in minutes, and hand the client back a normal business day.”The urgency is not theoretical. Business email compromise, the category of attack involved here, caused more than $3 billion in reported losses in 2025, according to the FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report, with the average incident costing roughly $123,000. The same report found that healthcare faced more reported cyber threats than any other critical infrastructure sector.Mindcore’s guidance to organizations of every size is short: enforce multi-factor authentication everywhere, retire dormant accounts, and put continuous monitoring behind business email. Incidents like this one are decided in minutes.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies is a technology service provider headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, compliance IT, and NetSuite services to organizations across the United States. Learn more at https://mind-core.com

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