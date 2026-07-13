Richmond/Hampton Roads Traffic Alert: Variable speed limit signs throughout all segments of the I-64 gap projects by late July

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), in coordination with its contractors, will implement temporary variable speed limit (VSL) signs with the capability to display varying speed limits on I-64 between mile marker 215.6 just east of the New Kent Courthouse/Providence Forge exit and mile marker 233.3, just west of Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234), as part of the Segment B widening project in New Kent County and Segment C widening project in James City County. VSL systems were deployed in Segment A during fall 2024.

Starting as early as July 20, the entire corridor of I-64 Gap widening projects will have VSL systems activated in both directions. The VSL signs will replace static speed limit signs. Until construction is complete, speed limits will be reduced to 60 mph when workers are present in the work zone and returned to the current 70 mph speed limit when workers are not present in the respective project limits.

Variable speed limits posted on the signs are enforceable, just as with any other posted speed limit signs.

The I-64 Gap widening projects are divided into three segments labeled Segments A, B and C, with each being constructed as an operationally independent project to enhance connectivity between Richmond and Hampton Roads. The collective objective involves improving congestion and safety in this corridor by widening approximately 29 miles of travel lanes, adding a 12-foot-wide third lane and 10-foot-wide paved shoulders in both directions. The I-64 corridor within these project areas currently only provides two lanes in each direction and links to sections at both ends that have three travel lanes; hence, this corridor has been deemed "the gap."

Segment B is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2029 and includes six bridge widenings and rehabilitations, widening and pavement rehabilitation, overhead signage and intelligent transportation systems, box culvert and pipe repairs, and retaining walls.

Estimated to be completed as early as late 2027, the Segment C project includes 9 miles of I-64 roadway widening and pavement rehabilitation; the repair, rehabilitation and widening of two bridges on I-64 east and west over Six Mount Zion Road; as well as paving the Lightfoot Park and Ride lot in York County. Additional work includes the installation of overhead signage and advanced traffic management technology systems, sound barrier walls, retaining walls, and storm drainage box culverts and pipes.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.