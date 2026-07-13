Shahbandr Rebrands to Komrz, Unveiling AI Agent Komi to Drive GCC and European Expansion

Komrz - formerly Shahbandr

The move coincides with a strategic pivot toward Agentic Commerce

We chose the name Komrz to represent our next chapter, which focuses on AI, international expansion, and the development of next-generation infrastructure for global merchants.” — Shady Abdelshaheed, CEO of Komrz

RIYADH, RIYADH, BRAZIL, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- \Shahbandr today announced its official rebrand to Komrz, marking a bold strategic pivot toward Agentic Commerce. The transformation signals the company’s evolution from a regional powerhouse in Saudi Arabia and Egypt into a global e-commerce enabler, launching immediate expansion plans across the broader GCC and European markets.

This new shift follows three years of operations as Shahbandr. The company cultivated a robust base of over 20,000 merchants. During this high-growth period, the platform laid the groundwork for its current evolution by pioneering features such as native Video Commerce capabilities and an early-stage agentic platform for merchants.

Commenting on the strategic shift, Shady Abdelshaheed, CEO of Komrz, stated: "Shahbandr was an instrumental name in our beginning our journey, and with it, we built the trust of thousands of merchants. However, our ambition has grown bigger, and our focus has shifted from the KSA and Egypt to GCC and Europe. Therefore, we chose the name Komrz to represent our next chapter, which focuses on AI, international expansion, and the development of next-generation infrastructure for global merchants."

Introducing Komi: The Future of Agentic Commerce

At the heart of the Komrz rebrand is the launch of Komi, a proprietary agentic commerce assistant. Komi is designed to fundamentally transform how merchants manage their businesses. Using simple, intuitive text commands, merchants can now streamline daily operations, automate tasks, and engage with customers faster and smarter than ever before.

Aligning with global trends in AI adoption, Komrz is shifting its core focus to ensure AI becomes a tangible asset for business owners.

"The launch of Komi is a pivotal step in our mission," Abdelshaheed continued. "We aren't just building tools for the sake of innovation; we are actively improving how merchants operate. In this new era of e-commerce, AI will act as a daily co-pilot for merchants, driving operational efficiency and smarter decision-making. We are creating a fundamentally different way to build and grow a business."

A Comprehensive, Borderless Ecosystem

To support its international expansion, Komrz has built a comprehensive, plug-and-play e-commerce ecosystem that eliminates the need for technical expertise. Traditional retailers, entrepreneurs, and established digital brands can launch powerfull online stores seamlessly.

Komrz will allow merchants to embed cutting-edge technologies, such as native video commerce and live-streaming, directly into their storefronts. Furthermore, users can leverage advanced AI tools to autonomously design store layouts, draft marketing content, and generate images and videos for their products, all while relying on real-time analytics to anticipate market conditions and stay ahead of competitors.

Beyond storefront creation, Komrz ensures a frictionless operational experience through strategic global integrations. The platform offers seamless connectivity with leading payment gateways and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, including Moyasar, Tabby, Tamara, and EdfaPay in the MENA region, alongside Stripe, PayPal, Klarna, and others across Europe. To complete the fulfillment cycle, Komrz provides direct integrations with top-tier logistics and shipping partners such as DHL, Aramex, FedEx, UPS, Zajil, and SMSA.

Komrz is positioned to deliver a distinct and unparalleled e-commerce experience across its current and future markets by democratizing access to cutting-edge AI, flexible global payments, and streamlined logistics.

**ENDS**

About Komrz:

Founded in 2023 under the name Shahbandr, Komrz successfully built a network of over 20,000 merchants across Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The company embarked on its regional and international expansion phase in July 2026, driven by a strategic shift toward modern, AI-powered e-commerce.

For more details:

● Website: https://komrz.com

● LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/komrzcom

● X: https://x.com/komrzcom

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